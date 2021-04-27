Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
GaN Power Discrete Devices
GaN Power ICs
GaN Power Modules
By Application
Consumer Electronics
IT & Telecommunications
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Military
Others
By Company
Transphorm Inc
Fujitsu Limited
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
GaN Systems Inc
Texas Instruments
Infineon Technologies AG
Cree Incorporated (Wolfspeed)
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH
Qorvo, Inc
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 GaN Power Discrete Devices
Figure GaN Power Discrete Devices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure GaN Power Discrete Devices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure GaN Power Discrete Devices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure GaN Power Discrete Devices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 GaN Power ICs
Figure GaN Power ICs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure GaN Power ICs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure GaN Power ICs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure GaN Power ICs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 GaN Power Modules
Figure GaN Power Modules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure GaN Power Modules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure GaN Power Modules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure GaN Power Modules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Consumer Electronics
Figure Consumer Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Consumer Ele
…continued
