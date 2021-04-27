Global Pain Relief Patches Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A pain relief patch is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Often, this promotes healing to an injured area of the body. An advantage of a transdermal drug delivery route over other types of medication delivery such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc. is that the patch provides a controlled release of the medication into the patient, usually through either a porous membrane covering a reservoir of medication or through body heat melting thin layers of medication embedded in the adhesive.

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Hisamitsu

Mylan

Johnson & Johnson

Actavis

Lingrui

Teikoku Seiyaku

Sanofi

Novartis

Qizheng

Endo

Huarun 999

GSK

Haw Par

Nichiban

Mentholatum Company

Laboratoires Genevrier

BLUE-EMU

Major applications as follows:

OTC

Rx

Major Type as follows:

Lidocaine Patches

Diclofenac Patches

Indomethacin Patches

Counter-Irritant Patches

Fentanyl Patches

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Pain Relief Patches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Pain Relief Patches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Pain Relief Patches Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Pain Relief Patches Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

..…continued.

