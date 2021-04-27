Global COVID-19 World Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Heavy Construction Equipment refers to heavy-duty vehicles, specially designed for executing construction tasks. Construction equipment is used to perform multiple tasks on the construction site such as hoisting, excavating, hauling, paving, grading, and drilling. Construction equipment has many uses in the building and realty sector. This type of equipment includes Excavator, loaders, construction tractors, graders, rollers, scrapers, conveyors, Dump Truck, compactors, and pavers.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Construction Equipment , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Construction Equipment market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Excavator
Loaders
Motor Graders
Dump Truck
Bulldozers
By End-User / Application
Residential Building
Non-Residential Building
Engineering Working
By Company
Caterpillar
Komatsu
Volvo Construction Equipment
Hitachi Construction Machinery
SANY Group Company Ltd.
JCB
Doosan
XCMG
Hyundai Construction Equipment Company
Liebherr Group
Zoomlion
Deere
Kubota
CNH Global
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Construction Equipment Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Construction Equipment Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Construction Equipment Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Construction Equipment Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Equipment Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Equipment Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share….continued
