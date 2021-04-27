Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

General Mills

Coconut Grove Yogurt

COYO

Yoso

Crunch Culture

The Whitewave Foods Company

The Hain Celestial Group

Major applications as follows:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Others

Major Type as follows:

Soy Yogurt

Coconut Yogurt

Cashew Yogurt

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 General Mills

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of General Mills

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of General Mills

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Coconut Grove Yogurt

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Coconut Grove Yogurt

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Coconut Grove Yogurt

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 COYO

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of COYO

…continued

