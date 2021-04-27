Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
General Mills
Coconut Grove Yogurt
COYO
Yoso
Crunch Culture
The Whitewave Foods Company
The Hain Celestial Group
Major applications as follows:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Stores
Others
Major Type as follows:
Soy Yogurt
Coconut Yogurt
Cashew Yogurt
Others
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 General Mills
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of General Mills
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of General Mills
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Coconut Grove Yogurt
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Coconut Grove Yogurt
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Coconut Grove Yogurt
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 COYO
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of COYO
…continued
