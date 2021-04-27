Facial Recognition Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Aware, NEC, Animetrics

Facial Recognition Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Overview of Facial Recognition:

Facial recognition, a technology which is capable of identifying or verifying a person from the digital image or a video frame from a video source. Facial recognition plays an important role in computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) for understanding and detecting faces. The very market is expected to rise significantly, due to huge law enforcement investments in security & surveillance infrastructure, increased public awareness, and the emergence of enhanced technologies are anticipated to boost the market in the upcoming years.

Market Trends:

The Emergence of Facial Analytics

The Advent of Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing

Market Challenges:

Misinterpretation in Analysis of Recognition

Lack of Expertise, and Other Operational Challenges

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Year considered for estimate 2021 Historical data 2015 – 2020 Forecast period 2021 – 2027 Segments covered Product types, applications, end users, regions, leading companies and more. Top companies Aware, NEC, Animetrics, KeyLemon S.A., Gemalto, Panasonic Corporation, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, NVISO SA, Daon, StereoVision Imaging, id3 Technologies, IDEMIA Facial Recognition Market Segmentation by Application (Emotion Recognition, Attendance Tracking And Monitoring, Access Control, Law Enforcement, Others), Component Type (Software Tools (2D and 3D Facial Recognition, Analytics Facial Recognition), Services), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Education, Automotive, Others (Telecom, Energy and Utilities and Others)), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud Based) Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Answers to key questions in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Facial Recognition market?

Which product segment will carve out the lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a precursor in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust pace?

What growth opportunities could emerge in the Facial Recognition industry in the coming years?

What are the main challenges that the global Facial Recognition market may face in the future?

What are the leading companies in the global Facial Recognition market?

What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth?

What are the growth strategies envisaged by the players to maintain the stranglehold on the global Facial Recognition market?

