COVID-19 World Food Testing Kits Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Food Testing Kits , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Food Testing Kits market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

PCR-based

Immunoassay-based

Enzyme substrate-based

By End-User / Application

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Dairy Products

Packaged Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals, Grains, and Pulses

Nuts, Seeds, and Spices

Others

By Company

Thermo Fisher

Agilent

Eurofins

Biomerieux

Perkinelmer

Bio-Rad

Qiagen

Neogen

Envirologix

IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat

Romer Labs

Millipore Sigma

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Food Testing Kits Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Food Testing Kits Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Food Testing Kits Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Food Testing Kits Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Food Testing Kits Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Food Testing Kits Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Food Testing Kits Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Food Testing Kits Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Food Testing Kits Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Food Testing Kits Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Food Testing Kits Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Food Testing Kits Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Food Testing Kits Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Food Testing Kits Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Food Testing Kits Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Food Testing Kits Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

…continued

