Mono-Material Trays Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2028

Global Mono-Material Trays Market – Overview

The packaging industry is growing with time and manufacturers are continuously looking forward to formulating new and innovative packaging solutions. The mono-material trays are one the most trending topics in today’s packaging industry, fulfilling the demand for super lightweight trays for food packaging. Mono-material trays are generally made of PP (Polypropylene) but in order to achieve further weight reduction and to increase recyclability, manufacturers have been trying innovative ways by using other material layers as well. Recently, in conjunction with LINPAC Packaging’s lightweight program, Rfresh Elite trays have removed polyethylene film base films from their mono-material trays, which has helped in 3% reduction of weight. The removal of polyethylene film makes their mono-material trays 100% recyclable. There are plenty of benefits which are driving the demand for mono-material trays including its lightweight. The mono-material trays are made of polypropylene, which is very easy to seal and very robust. On the other hand, mono-material trays also provide heat-resistant ability which make them suitable for hot filling and microwave use. The increasing demand for mono-material trays creates an opportunity for many small and key players to expand their product range and distribution network across the globe by collaborating with the local and global distributors. As a consequence, this is anticipated to auger well for the growth of the global mono-material trays market.

Global Mono-Material Trays – Market Dynamics

Mono-material trays attain significant down-gauging with up to 10% less material weight while providing recyclability, and moisture and oxygen barrier. These factors are expected to drive the global mono-material trays market over the next forecast period. Mono-material trays are the perfect solution for on-the-go food items. Manufacturers have been using mono-material trays for branding and promotion and enhancing the shelf appeal of the product as it makes the packaged food products stand out from the rest. Mono-material trays act as marketing instrument for the food and beverage industries and contribute to the brand recognition at point of sale. The growing preference of consumers for quick consumption of food and beverages is also driving the demand for mono-material trays. These factors are expected to drive the global cup carries market during the next decade. Mono-material trays’ manufacturers provide their customers with customizability options of different shapes and sizes based on their needs. The growing trend of compact and effective packaging is prevalent in the food and beverage industry as well. Taking this into consideration, the food and beverage industries are providing their offerings in small-sized and lightweight packaging options. These factors are expected to fuel the global mono-material trays market during the forecast period. Mono-material trays provide two primary functions. Firstly, marketing contribution at the point of sale, where it incorporates designs and images for better brand recognition and secondly, mono-material trays provide ease of carrying to the customers. These factors are expected to drive the global mono-material trays market by the end of the forecast period.

Global Mono-Material Trays – Market Segmentation

Global Mono-Material Trays market can be segmented on the basis of material type, which includes PP (Polypropylene), CPET (Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate) and PS (Polystyrene). On the basis of material nature, mono-material trays market can be segmented into virgin plastic and blended plastic. On the basis of compartments, the global mono-material trays market can be segmented 0-5, 5-10 and above 10 compartments and further the mono-material trays manufacturer also provide customization options based on customer’s needs.

Global Mono-Material Trays – Regional Overview

The global Mono-Material trays market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. North America and Europe followed by APEJ region are expected to drive the global mono-material trays market; it is attributed to the continuous demand for on-the-go food in the regions. It is also attributed to high disposable income in countries such as U.S., Canada and parts of Europe. It is followed by APEJ due to the growing trend of specialized food and beverage packaging in countries such as China, India, and Thailand among others. Japan is expected to witness sluggish growth during the next decade due to the usage of different technology and the availability of alternatives in the region.

Global Mono-Material Trays Market Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players of global mono-material trays market are LINPAC Packaging, Faerch Plast, ITP Innovative packaging solutions, Wipak, colpac, Holfeld plastics.

