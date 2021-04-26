Liquid Blister Pack Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2018-2028

Global Liquid Blister Pack Market Overview

The packaging industry is embracing new packaging technologies to make life for the customer. One such technology includes liquid blister pack. Liquid blister pack comprises of cavity made of plastic or foil. Liquid blister pack is used for protecting the liquid from external factors, such as humidity, temperature, contamination, etc. Opaque liquid blister packs helps in safeguarding the light-sensitive liquids against UV radiations. Liquid blister packs are widely accepted across various end-user verticals owing to its versatile properties, including but not limited, to durability, tamper proof & inexpensiveness. The outlook for liquid blister pack is positive in the forecast years.

Global Liquid Blister Pack Market: Dynamics

Rising prevalence of diseases and changing lifestyle have resulted in the increased demand for medicines, which, in turn, will work in the favor of global liquid blister pack market in the upcoming years. Consumer’s perception towards the quality of the product and eye-catching design leads the manufacturers to design liquid blister packs. Due to the transparent design, the consumers can check the condition of the product before purchasing. Many manufacturers are opting for transparent liquid blister pack as they provide high clarity, visibility and peace of mind to the customers. The liquid blister pack packaging is considered to be highly protective. Several companies are focusing on liquid blister packs to secure high-end items, including pharmaceutical products, confectionary products, etc. The surging demand for convenience of food services owing to alternative eating habits and changing lifestyle is expected to ensure a positive outlook for liquid blister packs. Increasing urban population and consumers’ attraction towards packaged confectionary products like chocolate, food colors, etc. will boost the demand for liquid blister packs in the upcoming years. Many consumers encounter the problems regarding difficulty in the opening – closing or in the use of other packaging products. Certain kind of plastic packaging is ideal for transportation and storage but they are often complicated to open. In contrast, design of liquid blister packs is proven to be easily accessible for customers. Consumers can easily open a liquid blister pack without any difficulty. The high convenience offered by the liquid blister pack will drive the market in the future.

Global Liquid Blister Pack Market: Segmentation

Liquid blister packs can be segmented on the basis of material type, application and region. On the basis of material type, the global liquid blister market can be further segmented as plastic and aluminum. Plastic segment accounts for a majority of market share in the global liquid blister market. On the basis of application, the liquid blister pack market can be further segmented as application in pharmaceutical, food and confectionary and personal care products. Pharmaceutical application accounts for a majority of market share in the global liquid blister market.

Global Liquid Blister Pack Market: Regional Analysis

Rapid change in the lifestyle and advent of globalization is expected to open the world to Asian market and create immense opportunities for liquid blister pack. Rising retail spending in Asia due to the growing per capita income is expected to help the liquid blister pack to establish its footprint during the forecast period. The world’s two most populous countries are spending more on a wide variety of products which ultimately requires liquid blister packs. The market for liquid blister packs in Asia Pacific & Japan region is likely to grow substantially in the forecast period.

Global Liquid Blister Pack Market: Competition Tracking

Amcor and Rohrer have developed new multi-chamber liquid blister pack for life saving vaccines and medicines. Lack of cold supply chains in remote areas and lack of access to clean water results in the inability to administer drugs in a timely manner. The primary driving factor for the invention of multi-chamber liquid blister pack system is the possibility of placing both solid and liquid medication in the same pack. Mixing of solid and liquid drug takes place moments before administration. This has not only increased the stability of the drug but also reduces the need for cold value chain, thereby making distribution in remote areas viable. Some of the leading manufacturers of liquid blister pack include HPT Pharma, Sonic Packaging, thinXXS Microtechnology AG, Amcor’s pharmaceutical packaging, Rohrer and various global and local players.

