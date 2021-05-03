Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size, Share, Revenue, Competitive Analysis, Demand and Growth by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global portable oxygen concentrators market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Portable oxygen concentrators(POCs)are medical devices that separate nitrogen and oxygen from the air and provide pure oxygen to the patient. They come with both a DC adapter to plug into an automobile, boat or motor home and an AC adapter for use in any household outlet. Nowadays, portable oxygen concentrators are available in a variety of sizes, shapes and colors.
Market Trends
The portable oxygen concentrators market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and respiratory distress syndrome. Besides this, several technological advancements have prompted manufacturers to introduce compact concentrators with improved design and mobility. Moreover, with the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there has been a significant demand for portable oxygen concentrators as patients with COPD, pre-existing asthma and other lung problems require these devices to maintain an adequate concentration of oxygen.
Breakup by Technology:
- Continuous Flow
- Pulse Flow
Breakup by Application:
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Asthma
- Respiratory Distress Syndrome
- Sleep Apnea
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- Caire Inc. (NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd)
- Chart Industries Inc.
- Drive Devilbiss Healthcare Limited (Drive International LLC)
- Inogen Inc., Invacare Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Nidek Medical India Pvt Ltd
- O2 Concepts LLC
- Precision Medical Inc. (BioHorizons Inc.)
- Resmed Inc. and Teijin Limited.
