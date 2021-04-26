Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd Consumer Behaviour (e-Education) Research Methodology

Research Design Geography

The survey was administered with 3075 audience across different age bands to understand the change in behavior among them with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Online Method – Quantitative

Market Xcel adopted computer assisted web interviewing (CAWI) module to conduct the interviews. The web link was shared with the target respondents and they were requested to take part in the survey through self administered questionnaire. Post the survey, responses got uploaded in the server and data was analyzed. The survey was conducted pan India,representing all the 4 zones to get a geographic representation of the country as a whole.

To understand the perspective and the changing lifestyle due to Covid, we at MX conducted 3075 interviews across the four zones of the country. The survey was conducted pan India targeted at respondents above 18 years of age. The representation is the natural fall. However, there are substantial numbers in each cell to draw valid conclusions.

The country nor the system was much prepared for e-learning. Disrupted internet connection is a major issue faced during online classes, whereas lessons at home on digital platform is not fun at all

Could you please tell the online platform(s) on which he/she enrolled in? 32 percent of all interviewed had their wards enrolled in some course. In response to the pandemic and isolation measures, course providers are offering various learning content. Children have enrolled in many online courses where 36% of the children have enrolled in Udemy classes, 30% in Swayam classes followed by Coursera, edureka, etc.

Parents are not in a hurry to send their children to school or colleges, people have begun to adjust to this new normal. 80% of the parents are unwilling to send their children back to school immediately upon Re-opening. They will wait till the announcement from the Govt. or will see the situation post lockdown.

Students majorly depend on their smart phones for online classes followed by laptop, but get disrupted due to poor internet connection. In response to the pandemic and isolation measures, course providers are offering various learning content. Children have enrolled in many online courses where 36% of the children have enrolled in Udemy classes, 30% in Swayam classes, followed by Coursera, edureka, etc.

Majority of the people found the online mode of teaching as quite effective, and envisage that online learning will be more relevant in the coming days. Parents are not in hurry to send their children to school or colleges, people have begun to adjust to this new normal. 80% of the parents are unwilling to send their children back to school immediately upon re-opening. They will wait till the announcement from the Govt. or will see the situation post lockdown.

Contact US

Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd

16, LGF, Sant Nagar,

New Delhi – 110065, India

Tel: +91 11 42343500

Company: [email protected]

Company Teams: [email protected]

website: www.market-xcel.com