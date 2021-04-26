Atherectomy Devices Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Atherectomy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global atherectomy devices market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019 and expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Atherectomy devices refer to minimally invasive (MI) instruments that are utilized for removing plaque and thrombus from diseased arteries. They are widely used for effectively treating both coronary and peripheral arterial diseases. Usually consisting of a rotating blade within a tubular catheter attached to a battery-operated motor, they commonly assist in re-establishing the blood flow in arteries by drilling, shaving, grinding, sanding and vaporizing plaque and calcifying lesions or excessive cellular materials. As a result, these devices are extensively used for various applications across hospitals, clinics, surgical centers and ambulatory care centers.



Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.



Global Atherectomy Devices Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Abbott Laboratories, Avinger, B. Braun Group, Biomerics, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard (BD), Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Minnetronix Inc., Straub Medical AG (BD) and Terumo Corporation.



The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, application and end user.



Breakup by Product:



Directional Atherectomy Devices

Orbital Atherectomy Devices

Photo-Ablative Atherectomy Devices

Rotational Atherectomy Devices

Support Devices



Breakup by Application:



Peripheral Vascular

Cardiovascular

Neurovascular



Breakup by End User:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes



Breakup by Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



