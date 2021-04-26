Dryer Sheets Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Application, Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Dryer Sheets Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Dryer sheets are used in a laundry process to provide softening, enhancing stain resistance, and facilitating lint prevention to the clothes. This product has gained much attention as consumers are now inclined toward easy solutions available in the market for laundry and fragrance to which consumers are more attracted. Dependency on washing machines has increased, which require these kinds of product to provide better results.

Increase in population and rise in disposable income surge the use of washing machines for laundry for which these kinds of products are required. Consumers are now more conscious about the body odor and quality of the fabric, which has increased the demand for dryer sheets as they work as a conditioner for the fabric. It softens the fabric, keeps it warm and moisturized and adds fragrance to it in a dryer of washing machine providing resistance of future stains, preventing fabric from gathering lint, and making ironing easier.

New products that contain improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. They have taken necessary steps to improve accuracy of devices and overall functionality as well. Growing demand for dryer sheets have encouraged companies to spend more on research & development and introducing new products with better features in this segment. Companies have introduced chemical free, biodegradable and recyclable dryer sheets influenced by the “go green” concept and with scents and other features also which is the reason for traction from the consumers as they want to use more organic and natural products, which are healthy for our environment.

Regions covered – North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA

The key market players profiled in the report include S.C Johmson & Son Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel AG & Co.KGaA, Seventh Generation Inc., Woolzies Home Essentials Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Golrang Industrial Group, Church & Dwight Co. Inc

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Corona virus has spread all over the world and most of the countries are adopting lockdown measures to control the spread of the virus, securing public health. All business and production activities are fully shut down except the necessary ones such as food and medical sector or other, leading toward economic crisis in the country. Manufacturing and production functions are stopped which has slowed down the business and inactive trade and transportation has fully disrupted the supply chain because of which companies can face big losses in near future.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Liquid

Dryer Sheets

Others Application Household

Commercial

Others Industry Vertical Healthcare

Residential

Aviation

Automotive

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global dryer sheets industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global dryer sheets market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global dryer sheets market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global dryer sheets market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

