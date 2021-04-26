Global Construction Helmet Market 2021: Report Forecasts The Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Business and Future Opportunity

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Construction Helmet Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Construction helmets are one of the most used PPE in every country. Construction is a never ending activity for every country; it will always be there whether it can be a new construction or it can be renovation. As this is an important part for a country, safety issues are always on top priority and the basic thing that comes under PPE for construction is helmet. Construction helmet is hard and protects the user’s head from hitting to dangerous objects at workplace, absorb the shock of a blow, prevent head from high temperature, and is available with many features.

The growth in commercial and residential buildings drives the growth of the construction sector majorly in the developing countries, which has increased the demand for construction helmets as there is huge safety concerns for workers and laborers in this industry. Head is considered to be the most vital part of human body as it is naturally covered by bone. Safety for head comes first which is the main reason behind the high demand for helmets. These helmets are hard hats protect the workers from head injury; act as first line of defense. Safety for workers and laborers working in construction sites are company’s first and foremost responsibility for which companies are providing PPE to their workers.

New product launches to flourish the market

New products that contain improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. They have taken necessary steps to improve accuracy and overall functionality of products. Companies have manufactured comfortable construction helmets by placing ventilation slots in some models that allows body heated air to escape through the top of the hard helmet and cooler air drawn inside the helmet from the bottom.

Regional Analysis – North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Deltaplus, MSA Limited NAFFCO, Safe.Dot International, JSP, uvex safety group, Scott Safety, KARAM, Qingdao Meikang Fireproof technology Co. Ltd., Polison Corporation.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Corona virus has spread all over the world and most of the countries are adopting lockdown measures to control the spread of the virus, securing public health. All business and production activities are fully shut down except the necessary one such as food and medical sector or other, leading toward economic crisis in the country. Manufacturing and production functions are stopped which has slowed down the business and inactive trade and transportation has fully disrupted the supply chain because of which companies can face big losses in near future.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type High Density Polyethylene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polyethylene

Polycarbonate

Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Application Construction Sites

Ore Mining

Crude Oil Production Site

Sports

Others Industry Vertical Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Automotive

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global construction helmet industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global construction helmet market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global construction helmet market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global construction helmet market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

