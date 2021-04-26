Electronic Wrapper Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast till 2028

A Revolutionary Product for the Packaging Industry

The electronic wrapper has been a revolutionizing product in the packaging industry. Electronic wrappers are easy to maintain and comfortable for size changes. The steel built electronic wrappers enable easy access for maintenance and cleaning, thus, gaining a considerable customer base from the packaging industries mainly for food and consumer products. An electronic wrapper is an automated machine, which is programmed to perform a specific type of wrapping of the goods provided to the machine, usually through a conveyer belt. The packaging machinery requires constant innovation and due to the continually upgrading market. The introduction of automation in packaging through electronic wrappers is reducing labor costs, increasing efficiency and productivity for the manufacturers. Electronic wrapper market has been gaining significant traction because of its wide applications in the packaging of a broad range of products including plastic bottles, ready to eat food packaging. Electronic wrapper market is gaining a massive uplift because of the growing material handling industry around the globe.

Electronic wrappers are widely used in healthcare applications like the packaging of medicine bottles and other pharmaceutical products. Electronic wrappers also enable comfortable transportation of pharmaceutical products, thereby gaining customers from various end-use industries.

Growing Automation in Packaging Industry to Drive the Market

Food and beverage industries are profiting the most by electronic wrapper market growth. The electronic wrapper market is primarily driven by the necessity of advancement in the packaging industries in correlation to other end-user industries. The food and beverage, healthcare, consumer products and various other industries have growing requirements for efficient solutions for the bulk handling of products with minimal or no damage to goods. Electronic wrapper market is gaining popularity among these sectors because it provides easy packaging and transportation solutions for various industries across the globe. With applications in almost every sector, electronic wrapper market is expected to showcase robust growth in the near future. The automated working and continuous belt loading of the electronic wrapper occupies less space and ensures high productivity and high efficiency in less time with decreased labor costs. However, it also requires high safety protection and measures on the field at the time of working.

Automatic Electronic Wrappers to Dominate the Global Market

Electronic wrapper market is segmented on the basis of loading type, machine type, sales channel and region. The loading types include semi-automatic electronic wrapper and automatic electronic wrapper. Between the two electronic wrapper loading types, the automatic electronic wrapper segment has been reported to account for the leading share in sales. The global market for the electronic wrapper is experiencing increased sales for the automatic electronic wrapper owing to the decrease in cost of labor and increased efficiency in packaging. Concerning machine types, the market can be segmented as semi-automatic shrink wrapping electronic wrapper, chamber electronic wrapper, automatic shrink wrapping electronic wrapper, shrink tunnels electronic wrapper, high-speed shrink electronic wrapper, sleeve wrapping electronic wrapper and other machines. On the basis of sales channel, the electronic wrapper market is classified into, OEM and aftermarket. The market for electronic wrapper in original equipment manufacturers is dominating as compared to the aftermarket. However, there is a significant aftermarket for the electronic wrapper, considering the continuous use of the machine and high replacement rate.

Developing Economies to Continue Dominance

In terms of regions, the electronic wrapper market has been broadly divided into seven regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Japan, APEJ and MEA. The concentration of electronic wrapper manufacturers can majorly be observed in North America, and Asian countries, such as India and China. Focus on energy efficiency and increased penetration of automation are the key factors driving the market for electronic wrapper in the APEJ region. The Chinese and Indian manufacturing sector is exhibiting robust growth in the region. The manufacturers have inclined towards automation combined with the use of electronic wrapper for increased efficiency and productivity. Apart from APEJ and North America, Europe is also anticipated to showcase growth in the upcoming years in the electronic wrapper market. Some of the key market players in the electronic wrapper market are Carlo Gavazzi Automation Components, Omron Electronics LLC, Joy Pack India Pvt. Ltd., Ace Finepack Private Limited (AFPL), GEA Group, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Illinois Tool Works and other prominent players.

