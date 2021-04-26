Microplate Washer Market Industry Research, Growth Trends, Opportunities and Forecast till 2031

Rise in High-Throughput Screening Procedures to Boost the Market for Microplate Washers

A microplate is a flat plate that has various wells on it. These wells serve as tiny test tubes in clinical and analytical diagnostic testing laboratories. Microplate washers are instruments used in laboratories, which are designed to control the washing of experimental samples that are arranged in plate-based formats. Microplate washers are extensively used for a wide variety of experimental assays that require a series of washes.

Microplate washers are also used to wash protein arrays, cell cultures and Western Blot beads as well as used in DNA purification procedures. Microplate washers improve efficiency by increasing the accuracy and speed of washing for various procedures such as ELISA, vacuum-filtration assays, bio-magnetic separation, microsphere-based assays, etc.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2700

Microplate washers are easily incorporated in robotic liquid handling systems and workstations. Microplate washers are available in various configurations in the market; from hand-held microplate washers to fully automated microplate washers. Microplate washers are required in high-throughput laboratories for better and efficient workflow.

Microplate Washer Market: Drivers

With the growing healthcare infrastructure, there is an increase in the demand for microplate washers as they are required in life science industries, pharmaceutical industries, in-vitro diagnostic industries, etc. The low cost of microplate washers and the expansion of these industries are among factors expected to drive the microplate washers market during the forecast period. Moreover, a consistent increase in the need for high-throughput screening and growing in vitro and other diagnostic-related research is also expected to boost the microplate washers market. However, these microplate washers need maintenance, which is likely to restrain the growth of the microplate washers market during the forecast period. Lack of popularity and traditional practices for washing microplates are also likely to hamper the growth of the microplate washers market during the forecast period.

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2700

Microplate Washer Market: Segmentation

The global microplate washers market can be segmented on the basis of product type, well size, modality, applications, end users and geography.

Based on product type, the global microplate washers market is segmented as:

Hand-held microplate washers

Semi-automated microplate washers

Fully automated microplate washers

Based on well size, the global microplate washers market is segmented as:

45

96

384

1,536

Based on modality, the global microplate washers market is segmented as:

Strip washers

Full-plate washers

Combination washer-dispensers

Based on application, the global microplate washers market is segmented as:

Magnetic bead washing

Vacuum filtration

ELISA

Cell array washing

Others

Based on end users, the global microplate washers market is segmented as:

Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Centres

Clinics

Based on geography, the global microplate washers market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Microplate Washer Market: Overview

Among the product types, fully automated microplate washers are estimated to be extensively used because of better efficiency and lower manually induced errors. Microplate washers are available in various modalities, among which strip washers and full-plate washers are expected to drive the microplate washers market during the forecast period. Over years, these washers are extensively used for ELISA procedures and cell-based assays. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that require in-vitro diagnosis is one of the major factors driving the microplate washers market. The microplate washers market is also expected to witness robust growth owing the increasing demand from the life-science industry.

Pre Book now to get Free Customization in the Report – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2700/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates