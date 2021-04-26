“

The report titled Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3088079/global-unplasticized-polyvinyl-chloride-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Formosa Plastics, Inovyn (Solvay and Ineos), LG Chem, Westlake Chemical, Shintech, Mexichem, Mitsubishi Chemical, DCM Shriram, Oxy, Hanwha, Kem One, Vinnolit, Braskem, Sanmar Group, Ercros, Vestolit, Tosoh, NAN YA Plastics Corporation, Tianyuan Group, Xinjiang Tianye, Xinfa Group, Tianjin Dagu Chemical, Qilu Petrochemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Modified uPVC

Un-modified uPVC



Market Segmentation by Application: Pipes

Electronic Cables

Construction Materials

Other



The Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3088079/global-unplasticized-polyvinyl-chloride-market

Table of Contents:

1 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market Overview

1.1 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Product Overview

1.2 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Modified uPVC

1.2.2 Un-modified uPVC

1.3 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride by Application

4.1 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Pipes

4.1.2 Electronic Cables

4.1.3 Construction Materials

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride by Country

5.1 North America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride by Country

6.1 Europe Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride by Country

8.1 Latin America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Business

10.1 Formosa Plastics

10.1.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

10.1.2 Formosa Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Formosa Plastics Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Formosa Plastics Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.1.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development

10.2 Inovyn (Solvay and Ineos)

10.2.1 Inovyn (Solvay and Ineos) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Inovyn (Solvay and Ineos) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Inovyn (Solvay and Ineos) Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Formosa Plastics Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.2.5 Inovyn (Solvay and Ineos) Recent Development

10.3 LG Chem

10.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.3.2 LG Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 LG Chem Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 LG Chem Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.4 Westlake Chemical

10.4.1 Westlake Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Westlake Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Westlake Chemical Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Westlake Chemical Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.4.5 Westlake Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Shintech

10.5.1 Shintech Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shintech Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Shintech Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Shintech Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.5.5 Shintech Recent Development

10.6 Mexichem

10.6.1 Mexichem Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mexichem Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mexichem Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mexichem Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.6.5 Mexichem Recent Development

10.7 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.7.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.8 DCM Shriram

10.8.1 DCM Shriram Corporation Information

10.8.2 DCM Shriram Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 DCM Shriram Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 DCM Shriram Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.8.5 DCM Shriram Recent Development

10.9 Oxy

10.9.1 Oxy Corporation Information

10.9.2 Oxy Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Oxy Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Oxy Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.9.5 Oxy Recent Development

10.10 Hanwha

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hanwha Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hanwha Recent Development

10.11 Kem One

10.11.1 Kem One Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kem One Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kem One Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kem One Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.11.5 Kem One Recent Development

10.12 Vinnolit

10.12.1 Vinnolit Corporation Information

10.12.2 Vinnolit Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Vinnolit Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Vinnolit Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.12.5 Vinnolit Recent Development

10.13 Braskem

10.13.1 Braskem Corporation Information

10.13.2 Braskem Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Braskem Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Braskem Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.13.5 Braskem Recent Development

10.14 Sanmar Group

10.14.1 Sanmar Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sanmar Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Sanmar Group Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Sanmar Group Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.14.5 Sanmar Group Recent Development

10.15 Ercros

10.15.1 Ercros Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ercros Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Ercros Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Ercros Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.15.5 Ercros Recent Development

10.16 Vestolit

10.16.1 Vestolit Corporation Information

10.16.2 Vestolit Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Vestolit Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Vestolit Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.16.5 Vestolit Recent Development

10.17 Tosoh

10.17.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

10.17.2 Tosoh Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Tosoh Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Tosoh Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.17.5 Tosoh Recent Development

10.18 NAN YA Plastics Corporation

10.18.1 NAN YA Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

10.18.2 NAN YA Plastics Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 NAN YA Plastics Corporation Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 NAN YA Plastics Corporation Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.18.5 NAN YA Plastics Corporation Recent Development

10.19 Tianyuan Group

10.19.1 Tianyuan Group Corporation Information

10.19.2 Tianyuan Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Tianyuan Group Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Tianyuan Group Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.19.5 Tianyuan Group Recent Development

10.20 Xinjiang Tianye

10.20.1 Xinjiang Tianye Corporation Information

10.20.2 Xinjiang Tianye Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Xinjiang Tianye Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Xinjiang Tianye Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.20.5 Xinjiang Tianye Recent Development

10.21 Xinfa Group

10.21.1 Xinfa Group Corporation Information

10.21.2 Xinfa Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Xinfa Group Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Xinfa Group Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.21.5 Xinfa Group Recent Development

10.22 Tianjin Dagu Chemical

10.22.1 Tianjin Dagu Chemical Corporation Information

10.22.2 Tianjin Dagu Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Tianjin Dagu Chemical Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Tianjin Dagu Chemical Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.22.5 Tianjin Dagu Chemical Recent Development

10.23 Qilu Petrochemical

10.23.1 Qilu Petrochemical Corporation Information

10.23.2 Qilu Petrochemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Qilu Petrochemical Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Qilu Petrochemical Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Products Offered

10.23.5 Qilu Petrochemical Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Distributors

12.3 Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3088079/global-unplasticized-polyvinyl-chloride-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”