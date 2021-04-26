Roofing Adhesives Market to See Revolutionary Growth | Dove Technology, Johns Manville, Apollo Roofing

The global roofing adhesives market is expected to grow in the forecasted period due to growing development in the construction industry across the world. Roofing Adhesives are most prominently used in a wide range of roofing applications from insulation to bonding tiles. it provides various features such as high strength bonds, low-temperature flexibility, prevention of bleeding, staining, discoloring, durable sealing, and quick and easy application. the high demand for waterborne adhesive due to government stringent emission regulation. The technology and resins used in roofing adhesives are eco-friendly, flexible, and cost-effective.

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are The 3M Company (United States),The Dow Chemical Company (United States),Henkel AG & Company (Germany),Sika AG (Switzerland),Arkema (France),GAF Materials Corporation (United States),Dove Technology Ltd (United Kingdom),Henry Company (United States),Johns Manville (United States),Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC (United States),Apollo Roofing Co Inc. (United States),Carlisle SynTec Inc (United States).

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Roofing Adhesives across the Developing Economies

Escalating Demand from the Highly Growing Building and Construction Industry

Market Trend:

Upsurging Demand Solar Roofing Panels across the Globe

Increasing Adoption of Cool and Metallic Roofs in the Construction Applications

Challenges:

Upsurging Raw Material Prices Especially for Light Weight and Highly Durable Roofing Adhesives

Stringent Manufacturing Rules and Regulations for Certification of Raw Materials

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Roofing Adhesives

Economic Growth and Rising Government Expenditure on Infrastructure Development.

The Global Roofing Adhesives Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (PU Roofing Adhesives, Epoxy Roofing Adhesives, Silicone Roofing Adhesives, Acrylic Roofing Adhesives), Application (Residential, Non Residential (Commercial, Architectural, and Industrial)), Form (Paste, Liquid, Tape, Others), Technology (Water Based, Solvent-less, Solvent Based, Hot Melt Based, Pressure Sensitive, Others), Cure (UV Cure, Thermal Cure, Moisture, Others), Material (Concrete, Wood, Ceramic, Others), Component (One Component, Two-Component)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

