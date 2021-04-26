Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market Size By Grades, By Application, Regional Outlook, Application, Trend, Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027 | Celanese, Polyplastics, Sumitomo

“

The report titled Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Celanese, Polyplastics, Sumitomo, Toray, Solvay Plastics, Ueno, LOTTE Fine Chemical, AIE, Shanghai PRET, Solvay, Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry, DuPont, Shanghai PRET Composites, Sumitomo Chemical, Toray International, Samsung Fine Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Product: Lyotropic LCP

Thermotropic LCP



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace

Medical Industries

Food Packaging

Other



The Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market Overview

1.1 Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Product Overview

1.2 Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lyotropic LCP

1.2.2 Thermotropic LCP

1.3 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) by Application

4.1 Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Electronics

4.1.3 Aerospace

4.1.4 Medical Industries

4.1.5 Food Packaging

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) by Country

5.1 North America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) by Country

6.1 Europe Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) by Country

8.1 Latin America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Business

10.1 Celanese

10.1.1 Celanese Corporation Information

10.1.2 Celanese Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Celanese Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Celanese Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.1.5 Celanese Recent Development

10.2 Polyplastics

10.2.1 Polyplastics Corporation Information

10.2.2 Polyplastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Polyplastics Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Celanese Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.2.5 Polyplastics Recent Development

10.3 Sumitomo

10.3.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sumitomo Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sumitomo Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sumitomo Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.3.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

10.4 Toray

10.4.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.4.2 Toray Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Toray Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Toray Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.4.5 Toray Recent Development

10.5 Solvay Plastics

10.5.1 Solvay Plastics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Solvay Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Solvay Plastics Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Solvay Plastics Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.5.5 Solvay Plastics Recent Development

10.6 Ueno

10.6.1 Ueno Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ueno Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Ueno Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Ueno Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.6.5 Ueno Recent Development

10.7 LOTTE Fine Chemical

10.7.1 LOTTE Fine Chemical Corporation Information

10.7.2 LOTTE Fine Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 LOTTE Fine Chemical Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 LOTTE Fine Chemical Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.7.5 LOTTE Fine Chemical Recent Development

10.8 AIE

10.8.1 AIE Corporation Information

10.8.2 AIE Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 AIE Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 AIE Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.8.5 AIE Recent Development

10.9 Shanghai PRET

10.9.1 Shanghai PRET Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shanghai PRET Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shanghai PRET Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shanghai PRET Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.9.5 Shanghai PRET Recent Development

10.10 Solvay

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Solvay Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.11 Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry

10.11.1 Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.11.5 Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Recent Development

10.12 DuPont

10.12.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.12.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 DuPont Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 DuPont Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.12.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.13 Shanghai PRET Composites

10.13.1 Shanghai PRET Composites Corporation Information

10.13.2 Shanghai PRET Composites Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Shanghai PRET Composites Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Shanghai PRET Composites Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.13.5 Shanghai PRET Composites Recent Development

10.14 Sumitomo Chemical

10.14.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sumitomo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Sumitomo Chemical Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Sumitomo Chemical Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.14.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.15 Toray International

10.15.1 Toray International Corporation Information

10.15.2 Toray International Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Toray International Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Toray International Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.15.5 Toray International Recent Development

10.16 Samsung Fine Chemicals

10.16.1 Samsung Fine Chemicals Corporation Information

10.16.2 Samsung Fine Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Samsung Fine Chemicals Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Samsung Fine Chemicals Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Products Offered

10.16.5 Samsung Fine Chemicals Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Distributors

12.3 Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

