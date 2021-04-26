Automatic Screen Printing Market Revenue Forecast 2021-2027 By Regional Manufacturers: | Anatol Equipment, Asys Group, Aurel

“
The report titled Global Automatic Screen Printing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Screen Printing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Screen Printing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Screen Printing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Screen Printing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Screen Printing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Screen Printing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Screen Printing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Screen Printing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Screen Printing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Screen Printing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Screen Printing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Anatol Equipment, Asys Group, Aurel, Brown Manufacturing Group, Deco Tech, Dongguan Hoystar Printing Machinery, Kinzel, Lawson, LC Printing Machine Factory Limited, M&R Print, MACHINES DUBUIT, MHM, Mino Group, MOSS, OMSO, Sakurai, Shenzhen Quantong Screen Printing, Shijiazhuang Hongye, Siasprint Group, SPS Technoscreen, ST Drucksysteme, Systematic Automation, TAS International, THIEME, Vastex, WINON INDUSTRIAL, Workhorse Products, Xinfeng Printing Machinery, Zhejiang Jinbao Machinery, Zhen Xing Screen Printing
Market Segmentation by Product: Color Screen Printing
Monochromatic Screen Printing
Market Segmentation by Application: Electronics Industry
Packaging Industry
Crafts Printing
Print Ads
Spinning Industry
Other
The Automatic Screen Printing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Screen Printing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Screen Printing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automatic Screen Printing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Screen Printing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Screen Printing market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Screen Printing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Screen Printing market?
Table of Contents:
1 Automatic Screen Printing Market Overview
1.1 Automatic Screen Printing Product Overview
1.2 Automatic Screen Printing Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Color Screen Printing
1.2.2 Monochromatic Screen Printing
1.3 Global Automatic Screen Printing Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automatic Screen Printing Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automatic Screen Printing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automatic Screen Printing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automatic Screen Printing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automatic Screen Printing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Automatic Screen Printing Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automatic Screen Printing Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automatic Screen Printing Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automatic Screen Printing Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automatic Screen Printing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automatic Screen Printing Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automatic Screen Printing Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automatic Screen Printing Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automatic Screen Printing as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Screen Printing Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automatic Screen Printing Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Automatic Screen Printing Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automatic Screen Printing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automatic Screen Printing Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automatic Screen Printing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automatic Screen Printing Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automatic Screen Printing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Automatic Screen Printing by Application
4.1 Automatic Screen Printing Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Electronics Industry
4.1.2 Packaging Industry
4.1.3 Crafts Printing
4.1.4 Print Ads
4.1.5 Spinning Industry
4.1.6 Other
4.2 Global Automatic Screen Printing Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automatic Screen Printing Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automatic Screen Printing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automatic Screen Printing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automatic Screen Printing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automatic Screen Printing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Screen Printing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Automatic Screen Printing by Country
5.1 North America Automatic Screen Printing Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automatic Screen Printing Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Automatic Screen Printing by Country
6.1 Europe Automatic Screen Printing Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automatic Screen Printing Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Automatic Screen Printing by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Screen Printing Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Screen Printing Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Automatic Screen Printing by Country
8.1 Latin America Automatic Screen Printing Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automatic Screen Printing Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Automatic Screen Printing by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Screen Printing Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Screen Printing Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Screen Printing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Screen Printing Business
10.1 Anatol Equipment
10.1.1 Anatol Equipment Corporation Information
10.1.2 Anatol Equipment Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Anatol Equipment Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Anatol Equipment Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.1.5 Anatol Equipment Recent Development
10.2 Asys Group
10.2.1 Asys Group Corporation Information
10.2.2 Asys Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Asys Group Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Anatol Equipment Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.2.5 Asys Group Recent Development
10.3 Aurel
10.3.1 Aurel Corporation Information
10.3.2 Aurel Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Aurel Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Aurel Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.3.5 Aurel Recent Development
10.4 Brown Manufacturing Group
10.4.1 Brown Manufacturing Group Corporation Information
10.4.2 Brown Manufacturing Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Brown Manufacturing Group Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Brown Manufacturing Group Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.4.5 Brown Manufacturing Group Recent Development
10.5 Deco Tech
10.5.1 Deco Tech Corporation Information
10.5.2 Deco Tech Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Deco Tech Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Deco Tech Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.5.5 Deco Tech Recent Development
10.6 Dongguan Hoystar Printing Machinery
10.6.1 Dongguan Hoystar Printing Machinery Corporation Information
10.6.2 Dongguan Hoystar Printing Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Dongguan Hoystar Printing Machinery Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Dongguan Hoystar Printing Machinery Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.6.5 Dongguan Hoystar Printing Machinery Recent Development
10.7 Kinzel
10.7.1 Kinzel Corporation Information
10.7.2 Kinzel Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Kinzel Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Kinzel Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.7.5 Kinzel Recent Development
10.8 Lawson
10.8.1 Lawson Corporation Information
10.8.2 Lawson Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Lawson Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Lawson Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.8.5 Lawson Recent Development
10.9 LC Printing Machine Factory Limited
10.9.1 LC Printing Machine Factory Limited Corporation Information
10.9.2 LC Printing Machine Factory Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 LC Printing Machine Factory Limited Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 LC Printing Machine Factory Limited Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.9.5 LC Printing Machine Factory Limited Recent Development
10.10 M&R Print
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automatic Screen Printing Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 M&R Print Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 M&R Print Recent Development
10.11 MACHINES DUBUIT
10.11.1 MACHINES DUBUIT Corporation Information
10.11.2 MACHINES DUBUIT Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 MACHINES DUBUIT Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 MACHINES DUBUIT Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.11.5 MACHINES DUBUIT Recent Development
10.12 MHM
10.12.1 MHM Corporation Information
10.12.2 MHM Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 MHM Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 MHM Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.12.5 MHM Recent Development
10.13 Mino Group
10.13.1 Mino Group Corporation Information
10.13.2 Mino Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Mino Group Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Mino Group Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.13.5 Mino Group Recent Development
10.14 MOSS
10.14.1 MOSS Corporation Information
10.14.2 MOSS Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 MOSS Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 MOSS Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.14.5 MOSS Recent Development
10.15 OMSO
10.15.1 OMSO Corporation Information
10.15.2 OMSO Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 OMSO Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 OMSO Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.15.5 OMSO Recent Development
10.16 Sakurai
10.16.1 Sakurai Corporation Information
10.16.2 Sakurai Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Sakurai Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Sakurai Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.16.5 Sakurai Recent Development
10.17 Shenzhen Quantong Screen Printing
10.17.1 Shenzhen Quantong Screen Printing Corporation Information
10.17.2 Shenzhen Quantong Screen Printing Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Shenzhen Quantong Screen Printing Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Shenzhen Quantong Screen Printing Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.17.5 Shenzhen Quantong Screen Printing Recent Development
10.18 Shijiazhuang Hongye
10.18.1 Shijiazhuang Hongye Corporation Information
10.18.2 Shijiazhuang Hongye Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Shijiazhuang Hongye Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Shijiazhuang Hongye Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.18.5 Shijiazhuang Hongye Recent Development
10.19 Siasprint Group
10.19.1 Siasprint Group Corporation Information
10.19.2 Siasprint Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Siasprint Group Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Siasprint Group Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.19.5 Siasprint Group Recent Development
10.20 SPS Technoscreen
10.20.1 SPS Technoscreen Corporation Information
10.20.2 SPS Technoscreen Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 SPS Technoscreen Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 SPS Technoscreen Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.20.5 SPS Technoscreen Recent Development
10.21 ST Drucksysteme
10.21.1 ST Drucksysteme Corporation Information
10.21.2 ST Drucksysteme Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 ST Drucksysteme Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 ST Drucksysteme Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.21.5 ST Drucksysteme Recent Development
10.22 Systematic Automation
10.22.1 Systematic Automation Corporation Information
10.22.2 Systematic Automation Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Systematic Automation Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Systematic Automation Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.22.5 Systematic Automation Recent Development
10.23 TAS International
10.23.1 TAS International Corporation Information
10.23.2 TAS International Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 TAS International Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 TAS International Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.23.5 TAS International Recent Development
10.24 THIEME
10.24.1 THIEME Corporation Information
10.24.2 THIEME Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 THIEME Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 THIEME Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.24.5 THIEME Recent Development
10.25 Vastex
10.25.1 Vastex Corporation Information
10.25.2 Vastex Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Vastex Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Vastex Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.25.5 Vastex Recent Development
10.26 WINON INDUSTRIAL
10.26.1 WINON INDUSTRIAL Corporation Information
10.26.2 WINON INDUSTRIAL Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 WINON INDUSTRIAL Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 WINON INDUSTRIAL Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.26.5 WINON INDUSTRIAL Recent Development
10.27 Workhorse Products
10.27.1 Workhorse Products Corporation Information
10.27.2 Workhorse Products Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Workhorse Products Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Workhorse Products Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.27.5 Workhorse Products Recent Development
10.28 Xinfeng Printing Machinery
10.28.1 Xinfeng Printing Machinery Corporation Information
10.28.2 Xinfeng Printing Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Xinfeng Printing Machinery Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Xinfeng Printing Machinery Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.28.5 Xinfeng Printing Machinery Recent Development
10.29 Zhejiang Jinbao Machinery
10.29.1 Zhejiang Jinbao Machinery Corporation Information
10.29.2 Zhejiang Jinbao Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Zhejiang Jinbao Machinery Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Zhejiang Jinbao Machinery Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.29.5 Zhejiang Jinbao Machinery Recent Development
10.30 Zhen Xing Screen Printing
10.30.1 Zhen Xing Screen Printing Corporation Information
10.30.2 Zhen Xing Screen Printing Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Zhen Xing Screen Printing Automatic Screen Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Zhen Xing Screen Printing Automatic Screen Printing Products Offered
10.30.5 Zhen Xing Screen Printing Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automatic Screen Printing Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automatic Screen Printing Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automatic Screen Printing Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automatic Screen Printing Distributors
12.3 Automatic Screen Printing Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
