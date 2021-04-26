Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

ALM is a set of pre-defined processes that start somewhere in the business as an idea, a need, a challenge or a risk and then pass through different development phases such as Requirements definition, design, development, testing, deployment, release and maintenance spanning across an entire lifecycle of a product. Throughout the ALM process, each of these steps is closely monitored and controlled, followed by proper tracking and documentation of any changes to the application.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Key Companies

HP

Atlassian

Techexcel

IBM

Microsoft

Rocket Software

Enalean

Market by Type

Single function

Multiple functions

Market by Application

IT and Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Others

