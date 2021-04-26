Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Report 2021 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2025

The Anti-Corrosion Coating Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

PPG Industries, Inc. (United States),AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands),The Sherwin-Williams Company (United States),Axalta Coating Systems LTD. (United States),BASF SE (Germany),Hempel A/S (Denmark),Jotun (Norway),Ashland Inc. (United States),RPM International Inc. (United States),Kansai Paint Co., LTD (Japan),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

The global anti-corrosion coating market is expected to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Increasing demand from automotive along with aerospace & defense sector and rising losses due to corrosion are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

In March 2020, AkzoNobel announced that it has launched new wave of water-based paint along with its quick-drying formulation, which was developed as part of AkzoNobelâ€™s Waterway initiative â€“ a multi-year strategic program designed to lead the decorative paints market towards using more water-based product ranges.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Market by Type:

Epoxy,Polyurethane,Acrylic,Zinc,Alkyd,Others,

Market by Application:

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Material-based Components Across Different Industries

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand from Aerospace & Defense and Automotive Industries

Rising Losses Due to Corrosion

Growing Demand from Construction Sector

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

What are the market factors that are explained in the Anti-Corrosion Coating Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

