Global Alkyl Amine Market Size and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers According to Its Application and Types Till 2025

The Alkyl Amine Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (Japan),BASF (Germany),Eastman Chemical Company (United States),Huntsman International LLC. (United States),Arkema ( France),Air Products and Chemicals (United States),KOEI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (Japan),DuPont (United States),OXEA GmbH (Germany),Koei Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Alkyl amine is a compound with an attached alkyl group to the nitrogen atom of an amine. Alkylamines are produced when alkyl replaces one of the three hydrogen atoms in ammonia. Classification of these ammines is done on the basis of the number of alkyl groups present in it by replacing one, two or all three hydrogen atoms in ammonia and depending on the replacement of the hydrogen atoms these alkyl amines are called as primary alkyl amines, secondary alkyl amines, and tertiary alkyl amines. Cyclic amines comprise of secondary or tertiary amines. Rising demand from the major application industries such as solvents, agrochemicals, and water treatment applications are driving the global demand for alkylamines in the forecast period.

On 10 April 2019, BASF has announced that it will increase the production capacity of Alkylethanolamines (AEOA) by 20 percent at the BASF Verbund site in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Market by Type:

Methylamines,Ehylamines,Butylamines & IsoButylamines,Propylamines & Isopropylamines,Amylamines,Cyclohexylamines

Market by Application:

Rubber Industry,Agrochemicals,Water Treatment,Industrial Solvents,Pharmaceuticals,Paper Chemicals,Others

Market Trends:

Rising Demand in Pharmaceutical, Agrochemical, and Rubber Chemical from Worldwide

Market Drivers:

Rising Rubber Industry in Developing Countries

Increasing demand in Industrial Solvent, Water Treatment, and Agrochemicals in the Developing Economies

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

