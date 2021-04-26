Drill Rigs Market 2021 growth factors, latest trend and regional analysis of leading players by 2027 | Atlas Copco, SANDVIK, CAT

“
The report titled Global Drill Rigs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Drill Rigs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Drill Rigs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Drill Rigs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drill Rigs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drill Rigs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drill Rigs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drill Rigs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drill Rigs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drill Rigs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drill Rigs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drill Rigs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Atlas Copco, SANDVIK, CAT, Epiroc, Furukawa, Traxxon, Stenuick, DRILL PANGOLIN, Ingersoll Rand, TesCar, Brunner & Lay, Tamrock, Hilti, Husqvarna, Makita, Tyrolit, Robert Bosch Tool, Golz, Norton, Diamond Products, Milwaukee Tools, Otto Baier, Chicago Pneumatic, Kor-It Diamond Tools, CS Unitec, Boart Longyear, Junjin CSM, Hausherr, Driconeq, APAGEO
Market Segmentation by Product: Pneumatic Drill Rigs
Hydraulic Drill Rigs
Market Segmentation by Application: Mines
Quarries
Other
The Drill Rigs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drill Rigs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drill Rigs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Drill Rigs market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drill Rigs industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Drill Rigs market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Drill Rigs market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drill Rigs market?
Table of Contents:
1 Drill Rigs Market Overview
1.1 Drill Rigs Product Overview
1.2 Drill Rigs Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Pneumatic Drill Rigs
1.2.2 Hydraulic Drill Rigs
1.3 Global Drill Rigs Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Drill Rigs Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Drill Rigs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Drill Rigs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Drill Rigs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Drill Rigs Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Drill Rigs Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Drill Rigs Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Drill Rigs Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Drill Rigs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Drill Rigs Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Drill Rigs Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Drill Rigs Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Drill Rigs as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Drill Rigs Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Drill Rigs Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Drill Rigs Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Drill Rigs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Drill Rigs Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Drill Rigs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Drill Rigs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Drill Rigs by Application
4.1 Drill Rigs Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Mines
4.1.2 Quarries
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global Drill Rigs Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Drill Rigs Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Drill Rigs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Drill Rigs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Drill Rigs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Drill Rigs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Drill Rigs by Country
5.1 North America Drill Rigs Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Drill Rigs by Country
6.1 Europe Drill Rigs Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Drill Rigs by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Drill Rigs Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Drill Rigs by Country
8.1 Latin America Drill Rigs Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Drill Rigs by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Rigs Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Rigs Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Rigs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Rigs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drill Rigs Business
10.1 Atlas Copco
10.1.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information
10.1.2 Atlas Copco Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Atlas Copco Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Atlas Copco Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.1.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development
10.2 SANDVIK
10.2.1 SANDVIK Corporation Information
10.2.2 SANDVIK Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 SANDVIK Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Atlas Copco Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.2.5 SANDVIK Recent Development
10.3 CAT
10.3.1 CAT Corporation Information
10.3.2 CAT Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 CAT Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 CAT Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.3.5 CAT Recent Development
10.4 Epiroc
10.4.1 Epiroc Corporation Information
10.4.2 Epiroc Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Epiroc Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Epiroc Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.4.5 Epiroc Recent Development
10.5 Furukawa
10.5.1 Furukawa Corporation Information
10.5.2 Furukawa Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Furukawa Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Furukawa Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.5.5 Furukawa Recent Development
10.6 Traxxon
10.6.1 Traxxon Corporation Information
10.6.2 Traxxon Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Traxxon Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Traxxon Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.6.5 Traxxon Recent Development
10.7 Stenuick
10.7.1 Stenuick Corporation Information
10.7.2 Stenuick Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Stenuick Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Stenuick Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.7.5 Stenuick Recent Development
10.8 DRILL PANGOLIN
10.8.1 DRILL PANGOLIN Corporation Information
10.8.2 DRILL PANGOLIN Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 DRILL PANGOLIN Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 DRILL PANGOLIN Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.8.5 DRILL PANGOLIN Recent Development
10.9 Ingersoll Rand
10.9.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information
10.9.2 Ingersoll Rand Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Ingersoll Rand Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Ingersoll Rand Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.9.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Development
10.10 TesCar
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Drill Rigs Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 TesCar Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 TesCar Recent Development
10.11 Brunner & Lay
10.11.1 Brunner & Lay Corporation Information
10.11.2 Brunner & Lay Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Brunner & Lay Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Brunner & Lay Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.11.5 Brunner & Lay Recent Development
10.12 Tamrock
10.12.1 Tamrock Corporation Information
10.12.2 Tamrock Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Tamrock Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Tamrock Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.12.5 Tamrock Recent Development
10.13 Hilti
10.13.1 Hilti Corporation Information
10.13.2 Hilti Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Hilti Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Hilti Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.13.5 Hilti Recent Development
10.14 Husqvarna
10.14.1 Husqvarna Corporation Information
10.14.2 Husqvarna Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Husqvarna Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Husqvarna Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.14.5 Husqvarna Recent Development
10.15 Makita
10.15.1 Makita Corporation Information
10.15.2 Makita Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Makita Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Makita Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.15.5 Makita Recent Development
10.16 Tyrolit
10.16.1 Tyrolit Corporation Information
10.16.2 Tyrolit Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Tyrolit Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Tyrolit Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.16.5 Tyrolit Recent Development
10.17 Robert Bosch Tool
10.17.1 Robert Bosch Tool Corporation Information
10.17.2 Robert Bosch Tool Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Robert Bosch Tool Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Robert Bosch Tool Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.17.5 Robert Bosch Tool Recent Development
10.18 Golz
10.18.1 Golz Corporation Information
10.18.2 Golz Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Golz Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Golz Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.18.5 Golz Recent Development
10.19 Norton
10.19.1 Norton Corporation Information
10.19.2 Norton Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Norton Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Norton Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.19.5 Norton Recent Development
10.20 Diamond Products
10.20.1 Diamond Products Corporation Information
10.20.2 Diamond Products Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Diamond Products Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Diamond Products Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.20.5 Diamond Products Recent Development
10.21 Milwaukee Tools
10.21.1 Milwaukee Tools Corporation Information
10.21.2 Milwaukee Tools Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Milwaukee Tools Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Milwaukee Tools Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.21.5 Milwaukee Tools Recent Development
10.22 Otto Baier
10.22.1 Otto Baier Corporation Information
10.22.2 Otto Baier Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Otto Baier Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Otto Baier Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.22.5 Otto Baier Recent Development
10.23 Chicago Pneumatic
10.23.1 Chicago Pneumatic Corporation Information
10.23.2 Chicago Pneumatic Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Chicago Pneumatic Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Chicago Pneumatic Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.23.5 Chicago Pneumatic Recent Development
10.24 Kor-It Diamond Tools
10.24.1 Kor-It Diamond Tools Corporation Information
10.24.2 Kor-It Diamond Tools Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Kor-It Diamond Tools Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Kor-It Diamond Tools Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.24.5 Kor-It Diamond Tools Recent Development
10.25 CS Unitec
10.25.1 CS Unitec Corporation Information
10.25.2 CS Unitec Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 CS Unitec Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 CS Unitec Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.25.5 CS Unitec Recent Development
10.26 Boart Longyear
10.26.1 Boart Longyear Corporation Information
10.26.2 Boart Longyear Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Boart Longyear Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Boart Longyear Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.26.5 Boart Longyear Recent Development
10.27 Junjin CSM
10.27.1 Junjin CSM Corporation Information
10.27.2 Junjin CSM Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Junjin CSM Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Junjin CSM Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.27.5 Junjin CSM Recent Development
10.28 Hausherr
10.28.1 Hausherr Corporation Information
10.28.2 Hausherr Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Hausherr Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Hausherr Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.28.5 Hausherr Recent Development
10.29 Driconeq
10.29.1 Driconeq Corporation Information
10.29.2 Driconeq Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Driconeq Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Driconeq Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.29.5 Driconeq Recent Development
10.30 APAGEO
10.30.1 APAGEO Corporation Information
10.30.2 APAGEO Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 APAGEO Drill Rigs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 APAGEO Drill Rigs Products Offered
10.30.5 APAGEO Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Drill Rigs Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Drill Rigs Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Drill Rigs Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Drill Rigs Distributors
12.3 Drill Rigs Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
”