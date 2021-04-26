Carpet Adhesives Market Historical Growth, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Mapei S.p.A, Sika AG, Henkel

“
The report titled Global Carpet Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carpet Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carpet Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carpet Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carpet Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carpet Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carpet Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carpet Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carpet Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carpet Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carpet Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carpet Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Mapei S.p.A, Sika AG, Henkel, The Dow Chemical, Wacker Chemie, Bostik, Forbo Holdings, Pidilite Industries Limited, H.B. Fuller, LATICRETE International, W.F. Taylor, J+J Flooring Group, Bentley, Roberts Consolidated, W.W. Henry Company, ARDEX UK
Market Segmentation by Product: Poxy
Urethane
Acrylic
Vinyl
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Carpet Soft Mat
Carpet Tile
Soft Underlay
Other
The Carpet Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carpet Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carpet Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Carpet Adhesives market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carpet Adhesives industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Carpet Adhesives market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Carpet Adhesives market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carpet Adhesives market?
Table of Contents:
1 Carpet Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Carpet Adhesives Product Overview
1.2 Carpet Adhesives Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Poxy
1.2.2 Urethane
1.2.3 Acrylic
1.2.4 Vinyl
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Carpet Adhesives Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Carpet Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Carpet Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Carpet Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Carpet Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Carpet Adhesives Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Carpet Adhesives Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Carpet Adhesives Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Carpet Adhesives Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carpet Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Carpet Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Carpet Adhesives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carpet Adhesives Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Carpet Adhesives as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carpet Adhesives Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Carpet Adhesives Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Carpet Adhesives Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Carpet Adhesives Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Carpet Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Carpet Adhesives by Application
4.1 Carpet Adhesives Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Carpet Soft Mat
4.1.2 Carpet Tile
4.1.3 Soft Underlay
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Carpet Adhesives Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Carpet Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Carpet Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Carpet Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Carpet Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Carpet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Carpet Adhesives by Country
5.1 North America Carpet Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Carpet Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Carpet Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Carpet Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Carpet Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Carpet Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Carpet Adhesives by Country
6.1 Europe Carpet Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Carpet Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Carpet Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Carpet Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Carpet Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Carpet Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Carpet Adhesives by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Carpet Adhesives Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carpet Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carpet Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Carpet Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carpet Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carpet Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Carpet Adhesives by Country
8.1 Latin America Carpet Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Carpet Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Carpet Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Carpet Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Carpet Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Carpet Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Carpet Adhesives by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Carpet Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carpet Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carpet Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Carpet Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carpet Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carpet Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carpet Adhesives Business
10.1 Mapei S.p.A
10.1.1 Mapei S.p.A Corporation Information
10.1.2 Mapei S.p.A Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Mapei S.p.A Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Mapei S.p.A Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.1.5 Mapei S.p.A Recent Development
10.2 Sika AG
10.2.1 Sika AG Corporation Information
10.2.2 Sika AG Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sika AG Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Mapei S.p.A Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.2.5 Sika AG Recent Development
10.3 Henkel
10.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information
10.3.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Henkel Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Henkel Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.3.5 Henkel Recent Development
10.4 The Dow Chemical
10.4.1 The Dow Chemical Corporation Information
10.4.2 The Dow Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 The Dow Chemical Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 The Dow Chemical Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.4.5 The Dow Chemical Recent Development
10.5 Wacker Chemie
10.5.1 Wacker Chemie Corporation Information
10.5.2 Wacker Chemie Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Wacker Chemie Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Wacker Chemie Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.5.5 Wacker Chemie Recent Development
10.6 Bostik
10.6.1 Bostik Corporation Information
10.6.2 Bostik Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Bostik Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Bostik Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.6.5 Bostik Recent Development
10.7 Forbo Holdings
10.7.1 Forbo Holdings Corporation Information
10.7.2 Forbo Holdings Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Forbo Holdings Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Forbo Holdings Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.7.5 Forbo Holdings Recent Development
10.8 Pidilite Industries Limited
10.8.1 Pidilite Industries Limited Corporation Information
10.8.2 Pidilite Industries Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Pidilite Industries Limited Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Pidilite Industries Limited Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.8.5 Pidilite Industries Limited Recent Development
10.9 H.B. Fuller
10.9.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information
10.9.2 H.B. Fuller Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 H.B. Fuller Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 H.B. Fuller Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.9.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development
10.10 LATICRETE International
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Carpet Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 LATICRETE International Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 LATICRETE International Recent Development
10.11 W.F. Taylor
10.11.1 W.F. Taylor Corporation Information
10.11.2 W.F. Taylor Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 W.F. Taylor Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 W.F. Taylor Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.11.5 W.F. Taylor Recent Development
10.12 J+J Flooring Group
10.12.1 J+J Flooring Group Corporation Information
10.12.2 J+J Flooring Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 J+J Flooring Group Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 J+J Flooring Group Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.12.5 J+J Flooring Group Recent Development
10.13 Bentley
10.13.1 Bentley Corporation Information
10.13.2 Bentley Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Bentley Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Bentley Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.13.5 Bentley Recent Development
10.14 Roberts Consolidated
10.14.1 Roberts Consolidated Corporation Information
10.14.2 Roberts Consolidated Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Roberts Consolidated Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Roberts Consolidated Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.14.5 Roberts Consolidated Recent Development
10.15 W.W. Henry Company
10.15.1 W.W. Henry Company Corporation Information
10.15.2 W.W. Henry Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 W.W. Henry Company Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 W.W. Henry Company Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.15.5 W.W. Henry Company Recent Development
10.16 ARDEX UK
10.16.1 ARDEX UK Corporation Information
10.16.2 ARDEX UK Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 ARDEX UK Carpet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 ARDEX UK Carpet Adhesives Products Offered
10.16.5 ARDEX UK Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Carpet Adhesives Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Carpet Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Carpet Adhesives Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Carpet Adhesives Distributors
12.3 Carpet Adhesives Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
