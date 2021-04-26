Robotic Arm Market Emerging Technologies and Innovations – Key Players, Forecast 2028

Robotic arm perform all the similar functions as a human arm. But robotic arms perform functions with greater efficiency as it is an enhanced technology. Robotic arm is connected to a rational manipulator and is controlled via computer. A robotic arm is a mechanical arm, which is programmable and consists of number of joints that either move along the axis or rotate in directions. Thus, a robotic arm is categorized into 1-axis, 2-axis, 3-axis, 4-axis, 5-axis, 6-axis and 7-axis on the basis of axis. Since it is a machine, it is designed to be stronger than a human arm. This means that robotic arms can perform repetitive and heavy tasks with great precision.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the robotic arm market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% for the forecast period of 2021-2028 and is expected to reach USD 65.282 billion by 2028. Rising development of sensor components and rising advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning are the two major factors driving the growth of robotic arm market.

With the wide ranging Robotic Arm market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the robotic arm market report are KUKA AG, FANUC CORPORATION, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., ABB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Adept Technologies, DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED., Rockwell Automation, Inc., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., Universal Robots, Kobolt Robotics, OMRON Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation., Flexiv, Asimov Robotics., Gridbots Technologies Private Limited. and Dobot.cc among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Robotic Arm market

The robotic arm market is segmented on the basis of payload capacity, type, axes, end user industry and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of payload capacity, the robotic arm market is segmented into less than 500KG, 500-3000KG and 3001KG and above.

On the basis of type, the robotic arm market is segmented into articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, spherical or polar, cylindrical and others.

On the basis of axes, the robotic arm market is segmented into 1-axis, 2-axis, 3-axis, 4-axis, 5-axis, 6-axis and 7-axis.

On the basis of end user industry, the robotic arm market is segmented into automotive, electrical and electronics, metals and machinery, plastics and chemicals, food and beverages and others.

On the basis of application, the robotic arm market is segmented into materials handling, cutting and processing, soldering and welding, assembling and disassembling and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Robotic Arm market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Robotic Arm market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Robotic Arm market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Robotic Arm market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Robotic Arm market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Robotic Arm market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

