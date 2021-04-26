Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market scope, market Size, industry Trends, Outlook And Opportunity Till 2022

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC), also known as 4-Methyl-2-pentanol, is an organic& colorless chemical derivative of acetone. It has a strong alcoholic odor and is mixable with organic solvents.MIBC is majorly used in manufacturing hydraulic fluids.
MIBC is also primarily used as a frother to stabilize foams during mineral floatation process byselectively separatinghydrophobic materials from hydrophilic ones. MIBC provides faster kinetics, easy-to-break froths, high-grade concentrates, and is biodegradable. It is also used as a solvent to make organic compounds. Its derivatives are used to make plasticizers to increase the viscosity of a material.
End-user/Technology
The major end-users of methyl isobutyl carbinolare in the mineral, automobile, chemical, and coating industry. MIBC is used on copper oresas well coal during the floatation process. It increases the yield and efficiency of recovery of metals and minerals, outperforming other frothers. It is used as an additive to engine oils, and also to make inhibitors to protect against wear and corrosion.
MIBC is used as an intermediate to produce lacquers, surfactants etc. and used as a solvent for surface coatings, resins, gums, dyes, nitrocellulose etc.MIBC is increasingly being utilized as a wetting agent for lithographic printing.It is used to extract essential oils for flavors & fragrances, and to process soaps. It is used to make plasticizers like methyl amyl phthalate and methyl amyl sebacate.
Market Dynamics
The demand for methyl isobutyl carbinol is mainly driven by its raw material costs like acetone & natural gas, and downstream product markets.There is an increasing demand growth from the automobile and the mining industry.
This increasing demand is constrained by its hazardous& flammable nature, strict handling & safety requirements, and demand fluctuations. Another impediment is the availability of substitutes. Despite theseconstraints, MIBC is finding greater and additional applications which entaila multibillion-dollaropportunity for growth.
Market Segmentation
The market can be segmented by the application of methyl isobutyl carbinol. On the basis of application, it can be classified using the industrial sectors of its end users.
The above segmentation is fluid as new applications emerge for different sectors. Additionally, the geographical concentration of the markets and the makers give an additional layout to the segmentation.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America (USA), Europe (Germany & Netherlands), and APAC (Japan & South Korea) are the largest producers of methyl isobutyl carbinol. China, North America (USA) and Western Europe (Germany) are the largest consumers of MIBC. Future growth will come fromeconomies in the APAC region (China, Korea, and India) and the Latin Americas, with their growing requirement for products requiring MIBC as raw material, and increasing mining operations.
Opportunities
Methyl isobutyl carbinol is finding newer applications in the pharmaceutical industry to extract vitamins and minerals.Downstream markets are increasing in size and are increasingly utilizing MIBC, especially in the automobile industry. Movement of the world economic ordertowardsAPAC provides opportunities in newer markets, with their increasing need for automobiles & minerals.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the marketinclude Arkema, AkzoNobel, BASF, Celanese,Cetex, Dow, Evonik, Hubei Jusheng, LG, Mitsubishi, Mitsui,Monument, Solvay, Sumimoto, Toray, and Weifang Yihua.
