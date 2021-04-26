Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market Overview and scope, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2022

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK), also known as butanone, is a colorless& volatile organic liquid having a scent similar to butterscotch or mint. It occurs in small amounts naturally andis thereforeprimarily produced industrially. It is majorly produced by oxidation of 2-butanol via catalysts like copper, zinc, or bronze.

MEK produces solutions of low viscosity with no effect on properties of solutes. It is a highly efficient industrial solvent for versatile products like surface coatings, adhesives, inks etc. It is also used as an extraction medium. When mixed with water, it forms azeotropes, which finds applications in various sectors.

End-user/Technology

The major end-users of methyl ethyl ketoneare in the paints & coatings, inks,adhesives, plastics, rubber, textile, and personal care industry. It is used for processing gums, resins, nitrocellulose coatings etc., andmake vinyl films & paraffin wax. MEK is an ingredient for household products like paint remover, varnish, glues etc.

It acts as a denaturing agent for alcohol, and as a cleaning agent. It is a solvent for making markers to erase dyes. MEK is used as a welding agent to connect various plastics products.It is also an approved indirect food additive.It is a component to make its peroxide form, which finds usage as a catalyst for polymerization reactions.

Market Dynamics

The demand for methyl ethyl ketone is mainly driven by its raw materialcrude oil cost, downstream markets,its lower price than alternatives, and increasing solvent requirements for different & newer products. There is an increasing demand growth from sectors like coatings, textiles, and plastics.

This increasing demand is constrained by its hazardous&flammable nature, and stringent handling & safety regulations. Another impediment is the availability of environmentally friendly substitutes. Despite theseconstraints, MEK finds newer and greater applications which entaila multibillion-dollaropportunity for growth.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented by the application of methyl ethyl ketonefor various products. On the basis of application, it can be classified by the industrial sectors of its end users.

The above segmentation is fluid as new applications emerge for different sectors. Additionally, the geographical concentration of the markets and the makers give an additional layout to the segmentation.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America (USA) and APAC (China, Japan) are the largest producers of methyl ethyl ketone.APAC (China, India, and Indonesia) is the largest market for MEK, followed by European and North Americanmarkets. Future growth will come booming economies like Russia, APAC (China & India), and Brazil with theirgrowing requirement for downstream products ofmethyl ethyl ketone.

Opportunities

Technological development of applications of methyl ethyl ketone in the pharmaceuticals is bringing forth newer opportunities. Downstream markets are increasing in size with time, and are utilizing MEK as the solvent of choice. Its derivatives are increasingly being used as catalysts for different polymerization reactions. Movement of the world economic engine towardsAPAC provides opportunities in newer markets, with the greaterneed for paints &coatings in construction in the region.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the marketinclude Arkema, ExxonMobil, Ineos, Lanzhou, Maruzen, Petro China, Sasol, Shell, Tasco,Tonen, and Zibo.

