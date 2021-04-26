Metal Packaging Market Overview and scope, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2022

Metal Packaging has found wide acceptance in the global market owing to its versatility, universal approval by consumers, their changing lifestyles, convenience, need for on-the-go products and their sustainability. Metal packaging is the foremost choice in various industries such as: Food and Beverages, lifestyle and luxury, personal hygiene, household products, DIY and industries such as paints, pharmaceuticals, etc. Cans give an option of smart packaging as they can be made into various shapes and sizes depending on the requirement.
Apart from this, it is quite resource-efficient too as this packaging can be recycled conveniently. One tonne of recycled scrap can save up to 2 tonnes of raw materials. Recycling 1 tonne of metal uses up to 95% lesser energy than making metal worth 1 tonne.
The industry has also helped reducing Carbon Dioxide emissions. Cans have an un-parallel shelf life which protects its content longer than any other packaging material. Thus, it’s no wonder that the industry is on the rise and is expected to reach $XX bn by 20XX.
Market Dynamics
With consumers leading hectic lifestyles, there has been in increase in the demand of processed and packaged foods. This has given an impetus to the metal packaging industry to come with solutions as, it safe-guard’s products from light and oxygen, and compared to glass it is lighter to ship and is durable as it is resistant to breakages.
The Healthcare industry has also been a heavy driver of the industry as the industry offers products such as ointment tubes, tablet wrappers etc. However, a few disadvantages like corrosion and acidity of the containers might be of concern as it might drive away future demand.
Market Segmentation
The Market for the Metal Packaging is segmented on the basis of the type of metal used, the type of product made and the application to the end user. Steel, Aluminum, Tin etc. are classified into the type of metal used. The products that are made by the industry include: Cans, Aerosols, Barrels, Drums, Ointment tubes, caps, closures etc. Finally, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal care and etc.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The market was heavily dominated by the US followed by Europe but there has been a rise in the Asia Pacific region and is expected to grow faster owing to a rapid increase in the demand for packaged food and urbanization.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include Ardagh Group, Alcoa Incorporated, CPMC holdings Ltd., Ball Corporation, Manaksia Group, Emballator Metal Group, Crown Holdings, Silgam Holdings, Ton Yi International, and Tata Steel.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
