Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market Size, Share, Revenue Growth and Demand Forecast To 2022

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK), also known as 4-Methyl-2-pentanone, is an organic& colorless liquid. It contains the characteristic carbon-oxygen double bond which makes up the ketones.It is primarily made from acetone using a three-step process of aldol reaction, dehydration, and final hydrogenation. MIBKhas a pleasant smell like camphorand has low solubility in water.

It has excellent solvent activity and is readily biodegradable. This makes it applicable to liquid-liquid extraction. MIBK is primarily used as the solvent for a variety of products.It is among the ten most popular organic solvent used in industries. It is used to extract materials from different solutions.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064307

End-user/Technology

The major end-users of methyl isobutylketoneare in the chemical, paints & coatings, rubber, mineral, food,and pharmaceuticalindustry. MIBK is used as a solvent for gums, nitrocellulose, paints, resins, lacquers, polymers etc. It is also used as a raw material for 6PPD, an antiozonant utilized in tires to prevent degradation of materials.

MIBK is utilized to extract precious and rare metals like gold, silver etc. from cyanide solutions. It is employed as a denaturing agent for alcohol. It is used to develop removable resists in electron-beam lithography. MIBK is used as a dissolver to make CS gas, a component of tear gas. It also finds use as a synthetic flavoring agent, and as an inactive medium to make drugs.

Market Dynamics

The demand for methyl isobutyl ketone is mainly driven by its raw material market of acetone, and its downstream products. There is an increasing demand growth from paints and coatings industry, which further gets amplified by the demands of automotive industry.

This increasing demand is constrained by its hazardous& flammable nature, and strict handling & safety regulations. Another impediment is the availability of substitutes. Despite theseconstraints, MIBK is finding innovative production methodsand applications which entaila multibillion-dollaropportunity forgrowth.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented by the applications of methyl isobutyl ketone. On the basis of application, it can be classified using the industrial sectors of its end users.

The above segmentation is fluid as new applications emerge for different sectors. Additionally, the geographical concentration of the markets and the makers give an additional layout to the segmentation.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Europe (France, Netherlands), USA, and APAC (China, South Korea) are the largest producers of methyl isobutyl ketone.APAC (China, India) is the largest market, followed by North American and Europeanmarkets. Future growth will come fromemerging economies, especially from APAC, with their growing requirement for products requiring MIBK as the constituent.

Opportunities

Methyl isobutyl ketoneis finding newer methods for production. Adverse effects on health are leading to development and adoption of bio-based manufacturing. Downstream markets are increasing in size and are increasingly utilizing MIBKas the prime solvent. Movement of the world economic engine towardsAPAC provides opportunities in newer markets, with their increasing need for paints &coatings, and rubber tiresfor the automotive industry.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the marketinclude Arkema, Dow, Celanese, Eastman, LCY Chemical, Kumho P&B,Sigma-Aldrich (Merck), and Shell.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064307

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609