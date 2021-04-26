Pre-Packaged Sandwich Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Norac Food, Raynor Foods, Around Noon, URBAN eat

Sandwiches are common food for the millennials, teenagers, and office going people. Pre-packaged sandwiches are hygienic & packed sandwiches that come with all the ingredients, stuffing and seasonings packed in a sealed transparent plastic covering or poly wraps. Pre-packaged sandwiches are available in varieties like organic & non-organic ingredients, veg & non-veg, and different stuffing like paneer, egg, meat, and vegetables. The packaging in the sandwich influences the customer to attract toward the product.

Companies covered:

Marks & Spencer Group plc, Norac Food, Raynor Foods, The Brunch Box, Around Noon, Greencore Group plc, Grand Strand Sandwich Company Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Landshire Inc., and URBAN eat.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The pandemic and lockdown situation has increased the demand for food products, bakery items, and packed hygienic food during the early stage of the pandemic.

The manufacturers are not able to get raw material on time because of the lockdown and restrictions on transport activities, which has hampered the production.

Now most of the companies are facing low demand for food products and also lag in the supply chain.

Consumers are moving toward buying from the online food store and food delivery applications, which is being a new trend for the market supply chain.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

There has been a rise in demand for pre-packed food as the people are demanding more hygienic and packed food for health-related issues. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for pre-packed sandwiches is growing as school and office going people who are health conscious and want food items that can be carried easily while traveling. These factors like convenient food to carry, demand for hygienic food items, rising awareness about health, and demand for vegetarian foods drives the growth of the global pre-packaged sandwich market. However, certain constraints like the availability of fresh sandwiches, high prices, competition from local manufacturers affect the global pre-packaged sandwich market growth.

The global pre-packaged sandwiches market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new products for a different segment of people who like healthy ingredients, non-vegetarian stuffing, organic vegetables, and meat. Leading market leaders have come up with different price and ingredient range for different requirements.

Raynors have four different categories of sandwiches for school-going children, premium café line up, as well as for the patients. The low range of product “Bite” is the introductory product range, which is targeted for schools’ children, gym freaks, and sports centers. “Core Range” has a wide range of varieties of veg, non-veg, vegan, and gluten-free sandwiches. “Café” range targets the cafes and big coffee shops and customers looking for a gourmet sandwich. The last for “Patients” range for made as per CQUIN standards and customized as per the needs of the patients who have different allergies and other health problems.

Increase for demand in Asia-Pacific

There is an increase in the demand from Asia-Pacific countries like India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia due to a rise in disposable income, working couples, and premium schools and colleges offering canteen facilities for students. The market in Asia-Pacific is the most targeted and will experience substantial growth shortly.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global pre-packaged sandwiches industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global pre-packaged sandwiches market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global pre-packaged sandwiches market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global pre-packaged sandwiches market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

