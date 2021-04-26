Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2022

Methyl Tertiary butyl ether, generally called as tert-butyl methyl ether or MTBE, is a gasoline additive, which is classified as the member of the dialkyl ether functional group. It is synthesized by acid catalyzed reaction between isobutene and methanol. It is basically an anhydrous solvent with an autoignition temperature of 705 degree Fahrenheit. It is also considered to be soluble in water, but less dense than water. It is a colorless liquid with a anesthetic odor.

Market Dynamics:

The market for Methyl Tertiary butyl etherlooks to grow in the coming years. In the petrochemical sector MTBE is used to produce pure Isobutene from C4 butane. MTBE is also used as an intermediate to yield methacrylate and methacrolein, the market for these compounds are growing rapidly which in turn improves the market for MTBE. In the oil and gas industries the increasing demand for gasoline and its additives also improves the market for MTBE. The applications of MTBE as a effective solvent in the chemical industry also provides opportunities for the market to grow.

Market Segmentation:

The market for methyl tertiary butyl ether can be segmented based on the basis of its types and on the basis of its applications. The segmentation based on its types can be Industrial grade MTBE, Pharmaceutical grade MTBE and others. The segmentation based on its applications can be gasoline additive, Iso-butane, Methyl methacrylate (MMA), Medical Intermediate and others.

Geography:

At present the Methyl Tertiary butyl ether market is observed to be the highest in the Asia pacific area. In the next 5 years, the market for MTBE in India and china are expected to grow rapidly. In the case of USA, Canada, Japan and Western Europe, as MBTE is being recognized to be harmful for the environment, these countries are expected to shift to the Ethyl tert-butyl ether, ethanol.

Key Players:

The Key players in the Methyl Tertiary butyl ether market are china petrochemical corporation, Emirates national Oil company, EniS.p.A, Enterprise Products Partners L.P

Evonic Industries AG Formosa Plastic Corporation, Huntsman International LLC

LyondellBasell Industries N.V

