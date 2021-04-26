Microspheres Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016-2022

Microspheres are small particles having asize from 1 to 1000m. These microstructures particles are in a white powdery form. Microspheres are made up of natural and synthetic materials like glass, ceramic, aluminum, fly ash, metals. Due to the exceptional mechanical and structural properties, microspheres are majorly used as additives or fillers to reduce the density of a material and improve the quality of the final product at reduced costs.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Microspheres Market is segmented on the following basis:

Based on Type:

Hollow

Solid

Based on Raw Material:

Glass

Ceramic

Fly Ash

Polymer

Metallic

Others

Based on Application:

Construction Composites

Medical Technology

Life Science & Biotechnology

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Market Dynamics and Market Growth:

The Global Microspheres Market is growing at a CAGR of around 12%. The global microsphere market has potential opportunities for growthdue to increasing population,increasing demand for efficiency inend-use industries,and development of infrastructures in developing nations.

Market Drivers:

Advancements in medical science & technology and use of microspheres in applications such as embolization, drug delivery systems, cancer treatment, skin treatments etc.

Demand for microspheres in aerospace and defense industries due to demand for light-weight materials, ablative materials,and syntactic foams.

The growth of microspheres market in oil & gas application.

Rising demand for paints and coatings sector due to their various abilities like increasing solid content of the coating or maintain the flow characteristics.

Growth in microspheres industry due to continuous research and development activities in the polymer industry.

Microspheres are extensively used in grinding and milling of various pigments and mineralsin cosmetic formulations due to features like low oil absorption, high porosity,and chemical inertness.

Recyclability & reusability supporting their high demand in several applications.

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating prices of the raw materials

High production costs and requirement of huge capital investment for research and development.

Lack of quality control across developing countries.

Global Microspheres Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Global Microspheres Market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa.North America has the largest share in the global microsphere market out of which theU.S. accounted for the majority sharedue to the high consumption of microsphere in construction composites and medical technology. Europe became the second largest market for microsphere. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market of microsphere due to the increasing development of infrastructure, aerospace, automotive industries and other end-user industries in the region.

Key players in Global Microspheres Market:

Major players in the Global Microspheres Market are 3M Company,Luminex Corporation, Momentive, Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co.Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sigmund Lindner GmbH, MO-SCI Corporation, Potters Industries LLC.

Middle East and Africa

