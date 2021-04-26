Mining Chemicals Market Trends, Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to 2016-2022

Mining chemicals are specialized chemicals, in the form of flotation reagents, extraction chemicals, thickeners etc., that improve the productivity and efficacy of mining processes. These chemicals are primarily used in blasting and drilling, mineral processing, and water and waste treatment.
Market Dynamics
The rising demand for specialty chemicals to extract low quality mineral ores and innovation driven by falling commodity prices have been primary market drivers. Growing environmental concerns, strong demand for eco-friendly and sustainable chemicals; declining investor confidence in the global mining industry presents challenges to growth.
The global mining chemicals industry is extremely competitive.Key players have adopted various growth strategies – mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint-ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. With the increase in technological advancements, manufacturers are spreading themselves either in the commodity or specialized chemicals markets.
Market Segmentation
The global mining chemicals market is segmented:
On the basis of type of mineral:
a. Base metals
b. Non-metallic minerals
c. Precious metals
d. Rare earth metals
on the basis of function as:
a. flotation reagents (collectors, depressants)
b. extraction chemicals (dilutents, extractants)
c. thickeners (flocculants, coagulants)
d. lubricants
e. pH adjusters
f. grinding aids
g. and others
on the basis of application in:
a. blasting & drilling processes
b. mineral processing
c. water & waste management
d. and others
geographically:
a. North America
b. South America
c. Europe
d. Middle-East & Africa
e. Asia-Pacific
Regional/Geographic Analysis
Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe are geographically dominant regions in the mining chemicals market followed by South America and the Middle-East.
Opportunities
Growing investments in mining projectsand mining activities
Growing water treatment industrydue to adoption of strict regulations
Constraints
Slow or limited growth in developed economies
More focus on eco-friendly chemicals with limited negative effects on the environment.
Key Players
Some of the major players in market include AkzoNobel N.V., AECI,BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Clariant,and Cytec Solvay Group.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
