Mining Chemicals Market Trends, Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to 2016-2022

Mining chemicals are specialized chemicals, in the form of flotation reagents, extraction chemicals, thickeners etc., that improve the productivity and efficacy of mining processes. These chemicals are primarily used in blasting and drilling, mineral processing, and water and waste treatment.

Market Dynamics

The rising demand for specialty chemicals to extract low quality mineral ores and innovation driven by falling commodity prices have been primary market drivers. Growing environmental concerns, strong demand for eco-friendly and sustainable chemicals; declining investor confidence in the global mining industry presents challenges to growth.

The global mining chemicals industry is extremely competitive.Key players have adopted various growth strategies – mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint-ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. With the increase in technological advancements, manufacturers are spreading themselves either in the commodity or specialized chemicals markets.

Market Segmentation

The global mining chemicals market is segmented:

On the basis of type of mineral:

a. Base metals

b. Non-metallic minerals

c. Precious metals

d. Rare earth metals

on the basis of function as:

a. flotation reagents (collectors, depressants)

b. extraction chemicals (dilutents, extractants)

c. thickeners (flocculants, coagulants)

d. lubricants

e. pH adjusters

f. grinding aids

g. and others

on the basis of application in:

a. blasting & drilling processes

b. mineral processing

c. water & waste management

d. and others

geographically:

a. North America

b. South America

c. Europe

d. Middle-East & Africa

e. Asia-Pacific

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe are geographically dominant regions in the mining chemicals market followed by South America and the Middle-East.

Opportunities

Growing investments in mining projectsand mining activities

Growing water treatment industrydue to adoption of strict regulations

Constraints

Slow or limited growth in developed economies

More focus on eco-friendly chemicals with limited negative effects on the environment.

Key Players

Some of the major players in market include AkzoNobel N.V., AECI,BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Clariant,and Cytec Solvay Group.

