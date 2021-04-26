Molecular Sieves Market Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast 2016-2022

Molecular sieves contain minuscule holes or pores of constant size. These pores, because of their crystalline structure, allow molecules of little dimension to enter the sieve, while larger molecules get separated. They’re utilized for removing impurities from many industrial gases and liquids.

Molecular sieves are produced from raw materials such as aluminosilicate minerals, silicon dioxide,and mesoporous silica. These sieves can be reused via regeneration, where the adsorbate molecules are removed from the molecular sieve bed by heating and purging with a carrier gas.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Molecular Sieves Market is segmented on the following basis:

Based on type

Type 3A

Type 4A

Type 5A

Type 13X

Type Y

Pentacil

Mordenite

Based on application

Catalyst

Adsorbent

Desiccants

Based on end-user

Manufacturing Industry

Chemical/ Petrochemical Industry

Detergent Industry

Hydrogen Gas Production

Petroleum Industry

Natural Gas Processing

Waste Water treatment/ Effluent Treatment

System Protection Devices

Refrigerant

Pneumatic Tools

Truck and Rail road air break driers

Chemical Storage

Industrial Gases

Market Dynamics and Market Growth:

The Global Molecular SievesMarket is growing at a CAGR of around 6%.

The factors driving the Global Molecular Sieves Market are:

Increasing use of molecular sieves in the treatment of hazardous organic materials in wastewater and treating ground water.

Low crude oil prices resulting in the increased production of petroleum-based products, thus increasing the demand for molecular sieves.

High demand from the oil and gas industry to dehumidify the industrial gases in production processes.

Government regulations and huge investment incurred on R&D on the oil and gas industry in the MEA region, increasing the demand for molecular sieves.

High demand from process and packaging Industries such as food packaging, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

However, the health hazards associated with theuse of molecular sieves like athreat from chemical composites, enzymes, and other substitutes is the hindrance to the growth of the Global Molecular Sieves Market.

The market is likely to grow rapidly because of the presence of opportunities, like the development of anti-microbial zeolite molecular sieves. In addition, the FDA approval for the usage of these substances for various consumable purposes is launching new prospects for the global molecular sieves market.

Global Molecular Sieves Market: Regional Outlook

The Global Molecular Sieves Market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific,North America, Latin America, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is the main market for the molecular sieve market due to the existence of fast-developing economies, growing industrialization, and largeavailability of labor in the region. The Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Eastern Europe because of rising consumption of sieves in detergents Industry. The Middle East and Africa will be emerging marketplace for sieves due to therequirement in Petroleum and Petrochemical Industries.

Key players in Global Molecular Sieves Market:

Major players in the Global Molecular Sieves Market are Arkema, BASF SE, Blue Pacific Mineral Limited, ZEOX Corp, W.R. Grace and Company, Clariant Corp, Tosoh Corporation, Bear River Zeolite Company,Honeywell International Inc.

