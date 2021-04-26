Molecular Sieves Market Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast 2016-2022

Molecular sieves contain minuscule holes or pores of constant size. These pores, because of their crystalline structure, allow molecules of little dimension to enter the sieve, while larger molecules get separated. They’re utilized for removing impurities from many industrial gases and liquids.
Molecular sieves are produced from raw materials such as aluminosilicate minerals, silicon dioxide,and mesoporous silica. These sieves can be reused via regeneration, where the adsorbate molecules are removed from the molecular sieve bed by heating and purging with a carrier gas.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Molecular Sieves Market is segmented on the following basis:
Based on type
Type 3A
Type 4A
Type 5A
Type 13X
Type Y
Pentacil
Mordenite
Based on application
Catalyst
Adsorbent
Desiccants
Based on end-user
Manufacturing Industry
Chemical/ Petrochemical Industry
Detergent Industry
Hydrogen Gas Production
Petroleum Industry
Natural Gas Processing
Waste Water treatment/ Effluent Treatment
System Protection Devices
Refrigerant
Pneumatic Tools
Truck and Rail road air break driers
Chemical Storage
Industrial Gases
Market Dynamics and Market Growth:
The Global Molecular SievesMarket is growing at a CAGR of around 6%.
The factors driving the Global Molecular Sieves Market are:
Increasing use of molecular sieves in the treatment of hazardous organic materials in wastewater and treating ground water.
Low crude oil prices resulting in the increased production of petroleum-based products, thus increasing the demand for molecular sieves.
High demand from the oil and gas industry to dehumidify the industrial gases in production processes.
Government regulations and huge investment incurred on R&D on the oil and gas industry in the MEA region, increasing the demand for molecular sieves.
High demand from process and packaging Industries such as food packaging, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.
However, the health hazards associated with theuse of molecular sieves like athreat from chemical composites, enzymes, and other substitutes is the hindrance to the growth of the Global Molecular Sieves Market.
The market is likely to grow rapidly because of the presence of opportunities, like the development of anti-microbial zeolite molecular sieves. In addition, the FDA approval for the usage of these substances for various consumable purposes is launching new prospects for the global molecular sieves market.
Global Molecular Sieves Market: Regional Outlook
The Global Molecular Sieves Market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific,North America, Latin America, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is the main market for the molecular sieve market due to the existence of fast-developing economies, growing industrialization, and largeavailability of labor in the region. The Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Eastern Europe because of rising consumption of sieves in detergents Industry. The Middle East and Africa will be emerging marketplace for sieves due to therequirement in Petroleum and Petrochemical Industries.
Key players in Global Molecular Sieves Market:
Major players in the Global Molecular Sieves Market are Arkema, BASF SE, Blue Pacific Mineral Limited, ZEOX Corp, W.R. Grace and Company, Clariant Corp, Tosoh Corporation, Bear River Zeolite Company,Honeywell International Inc.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
