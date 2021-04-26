Monochloroacetic Acid Market Drivers, Restraints, market demands And forecast 2016-2022

Monochloroacetic acid is a crystalline and colorless mass, which is soluble in water. Due to its reactivity with chemicals like chloroform, methanol etc. and, hydrocarbons and chlorinated-hydrocarbons it finds applications in the industry. It is mainly used in solid-flaked, solid-crystalized and liquid forms.

End-user/Technology

Mainly used as agrochemical in the form of carboxymethylcellulose(CMC) and thioglycolic acid, used as plant stabilizers

Main constituent in insecticides and fertilizers

Another significant use is in pharmaceutical and personal care segments, where it is the main constituent in skin care ointments and medicine to cure few other diseases

Main constituent in Betaine, which is used in various supplements for muscle gain and many hair growth lotions

Market Segmentation

The global Monochloroacetic Acid market can be segmented in terms of application and end-use industry.

On the basis of application, it can be segmented into

Production of Chemical Compounds

Drugs

Herbicides & Insecticides

Others

On the basis of application, it can be segmented into

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Foods and Beverages

Personal Care

Oil and Gas

Others

Market Dynamics

Mainly used in carboxymethylcellulose(CMC) which is used to impart emulsion and viscosity

CMC is widely used in natural and synthetic glues which can drive its demand

As application of CMC can alter texture and flow, it is also used alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and powdered drinks

Challenges faced by this market are as follows

Using Monochloroacetic Acid(MCAA) in the production of herbicides, insecticides like, Chlorpyrifos, Symtet creates a lot of hazardous waste

Maintenance of production facilities incurs high operation and maintenance cost due to corrosive nature of MCAA

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa(MEA), Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific holds the largest market share i.e. two-third market share due to increased production and consumption. The Latin American market is also expected to increase at a steady rate in future.

Also, countries like India, China which isagri-based economies, will drive the demand for MCAA. Development of medical sector along with the use of many advanced medicines will propel the pharmaceutical sector.The North American market is primarily driven by anincrease in pharmaceutical demand.

Key Players

Some of the major players include IOL Chemicals, Shandong Minji Chemical Co. Ltd., Nufarm Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. And others.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

