Monochloroacetic Acid Market Drivers, Restraints, market demands And forecast 2016-2022

Monochloroacetic acid is a crystalline and colorless mass, which is soluble in water. Due to its reactivity with chemicals like chloroform, methanol etc. and, hydrocarbons and chlorinated-hydrocarbons it finds applications in the industry. It is mainly used in solid-flaked, solid-crystalized and liquid forms.
End-user/Technology
Mainly used as agrochemical in the form of carboxymethylcellulose(CMC) and thioglycolic acid, used as plant stabilizers
Main constituent in insecticides and fertilizers
Another significant use is in pharmaceutical and personal care segments, where it is the main constituent in skin care ointments and medicine to cure few other diseases
Main constituent in Betaine, which is used in various supplements for muscle gain and many hair growth lotions
Market Segmentation
The global Monochloroacetic Acid market can be segmented in terms of application and end-use industry.
On the basis of application, it can be segmented into
Production of Chemical Compounds
Drugs
Herbicides & Insecticides
Others
On the basis of application, it can be segmented into
Pharmaceutical
Chemical
Foods and Beverages
Personal Care
Oil and Gas
Others
Market Dynamics
Mainly used in carboxymethylcellulose(CMC) which is used to impart emulsion and viscosity
CMC is widely used in natural and synthetic glues which can drive its demand
As application of CMC can alter texture and flow, it is also used alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and powdered drinks
Challenges faced by this market are as follows
Using Monochloroacetic Acid(MCAA) in the production of herbicides, insecticides like, Chlorpyrifos, Symtet creates a lot of hazardous waste
Maintenance of production facilities incurs high operation and maintenance cost due to corrosive nature of MCAA
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa(MEA), Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific holds the largest market share i.e. two-third market share due to increased production and consumption. The Latin American market is also expected to increase at a steady rate in future.
Also, countries like India, China which isagri-based economies, will drive the demand for MCAA. Development of medical sector along with the use of many advanced medicines will propel the pharmaceutical sector.The North American market is primarily driven by anincrease in pharmaceutical demand.
Key Players
Some of the major players include IOL Chemicals, Shandong Minji Chemical Co. Ltd., Nufarm Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. And others.
