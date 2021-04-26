Polyether Ether Ketone Market Size, Market Share, Leading Players and Forecast to 2022

Polyether Ether Ketone is a high-temperature engineering thermoplastic and is highly useful for applications that have thermal, chemical, and combustion properties critical to performance. It is also semicrystalline. It emits little smoke or toxic gas when exposed to flame. Polyether Ether Ketone is a tough, strong, and rigid material and has superior creep resistance. It can also resist radiation and with its resistance to hydrolysis can withstand boiling water.

End-user/Technology

The end users include the automotive, marine, nuclear, oil-well, electronics, medical and aerospace industries.

Market Dynamics

Market demand is expected to increase at a rate of 8.5%. There is an increasing need for high-performance plastics as a substitute to metals in automobiles due to the growing need for high efficiency and low weight materials. This drives the market demand.

The stringent environmental regulatory framework in U.S. and Europe has forced the automobile industry participants to use such alternatives which help in decreasing fuel consumption by enhancing overall fuel efficiency. Such regional trends positively impact global volumes. During 2016, the electrical and electronics industry accounted for the major part and dominated the Polyether Ether Ketone market.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation according to grades can be Polyether Ether Ketone – Unfilled, Polyether Ether Ketone – 30% Carbon-Fibre Reinforced, Polyether Ether Ketone – Bearing grade. According to the end users the segmentation includes electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, and medical.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Europe was the leading regional market with Asia Pacific as the fastest growing region due to rapid industrialization and environmental concerns. Favorable growth is expected in Latin America due to increase in demand from countries like Brazil and Mexico increase. In the Middle East & Africa, Polyether Ether Ketone demand is increasing in the large oil and gas industries.

Opportunities

There is an increase in the demand for light weight high performance materials across various sectors, especially electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, and medical that are its end users. This leads to an increase in scope for Polyether Ether Ketone. Product innovations and technologies in the market are advancing and are expected to create strong investment opportunities.

Key Players

The key players in the PEEK market include Victrex plc (U.K.), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd., (China), among others.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

