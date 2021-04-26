Polyethylene Terephtalate Market Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Segmentation based on Products till 2022

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is basically a thermoplastic polymer resin created by the combination of mono-ethylene glycol and purified terephthalic acid. It showcases unusual hindrance against moisture and water. The major industries that utilise PET are automotive, food and beverage packaging, electronics etc.

When Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)is considered as a packaging material, it possesses properties such as strength, recyclability, and flexibility, which will push up the demand for PET. Further, as compared to aluminium, glass and other packaging materials it is an environment-friendly product since it is petroleum based and exhibits an excellent capacity to weight ratio making it energy saving. Also, it takes less packaging space thereby fitting in more number of products.

The Global Polyethylene TerephthalateMarket was found to valueat USD XX.XX million in 2016 and it is estimated that it’ll reach USD XX million by 2022, at a CAGR of XX%% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022.

Market Dynamics

The analysis of the market shows that the major drivers of the growth in the market are expected to be:

Rise in demand of PET from the food and beverage sector particularly for the packaging for carbonated soft drinks.

Increased requirement of frozen and processed food which also requires packaging of food.

Due to qualityof being eco-friendly, it is widely used as substitute for other packaging materials.

Surging urbanisation and economic growth

Unconventional method of packaging

However, stringent environmental regulations and guidelines by the governmentmay act as a roadblock to the growth of the Polyethylene Terephthalate market.

Segmentation

The Polyethylene Terephthalate market can be segmented based on the product, the end user industry, the application,and the geography.

Segmentation by product:

Fiber Grade

Film Grade

Bottle Grade

Segmentation based on end user industry:

Automotive

Food and beverages packaging

Electronics

Others

Segmentation based on the application of Polyethylene Terephthalate is done into the following:

Films and sheets

Packaging – Bottles

Consumer Goods

Others

The market can also be segmented based on Geography into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Geographic Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region arose as the driving factor for the global PET market. The country leadingin terms of consumption is China. In India, the market is observing a double-digit growth rate and it is expected to continue in the approaching years. PET production in India has been able to match demand resulting in net exports as well.

Germany tops in terms of consumption in the European region. About XX% of the PET resin demand came from the bottle application, brought up by the beverage bottles for carbonated soft drinks, mineral water,functional, dairy, and energy drinks, andready to drink tea. It is predicted that light weight PET bottle inclination will continue in future because it is a cost saving measure.

North America, is likely to grow considerably, due to the increase in urbanization during the forecast period.The US was the driving factor for PET market in North American demand in terms of consumption. The growth in demand from the electrical & electronic industries and automotive in US is predicted to drive the market.

Middle east and Africa market is also likely to see a growth in the polyethylene terephthalate market owing to huge demand for PET bottles. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The global polyethylene terephthalate market is highly diversified and competitive owing to the existence of a large number of international and regionalplayers across the globe. These players are gradually focusing on offering innovative products to increase their customer base.

Leading vendors in the market are –

DuPont

Indorama Ventures

FENC

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang

SABIC

M&G Chemicals

Other prominent vendors includeDAK Americas,Covestro, Seda De Barcelona,Quadrant,and NEOGROUP.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

