Polyimides Market scope, Industry Outlook, Size And Forecast 2016-2022

Polyimides are incredibly strong synthetic polymers. They are heat and chemical resistant. These properties of polyimides are so great that they often replace glass and steel in many demanding industrial applications. They are transparent to microwave radiation and can also be used in circuit boards, insulation, fibers for protective clothing, composites and adhesives.

End-user/Technology

They are used in the electronics industry for insulation, as flexible cables and for medical tubing. The semiconductor industry uses polyimide as a high-temperature adhesive. It is used as insulation in many industries, like aircrafts, semiconductors, automotive industry. It is also in water purification systems.

Market Dynamics

The global polyimide films market is prognosticated to experience a noticeable growth in coming years. The trend of scaling down of electronic items and increased interest in fire and hat proof protection are expected to propel the market.

The increasing number of assembling exercises and large offers of electronic items has increased the interest for polyimide films lately. They are widely used as a part of adaptable circuits used as a part of portable workstations, cell phones other shopper gadgets items. The requirements for lighter electronic items also increase the interest for polyimide films.

Market Segmentation

The Polyimide market has been geographically segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America and MEA.

User-wise it can be segmented into Electronics industry, automotives, aerospace, labeling and others

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific leads the other regions in terms of the market. The rate of market growth is high for Asia Pacific and it therefore has a high scope for improved business. This increased rate is due to the increased rate of urbanization in countries like India and China. North America is the second largest market followed by Europe.

Opportunities

Growing demand for polyimide films in emerging nations and preference for transparent polyimide films are some of the key opportunities for the polyimide films industry. By the rate of growth the Asia Pacific region also presents large opportunities.

Key Players

The key players in the industry are DuPont-Toray (Japan), SKC Kolon PI (South Korea), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Ube Industries (Japan), Taimide Tech Inc. (Taiwan), Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan), Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan), and FLEXcon Company Inc. (U.S.).

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

