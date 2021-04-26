Polymer Emulsions Market Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2022

Polymer emulsion is emulsification of a monomer that is done in the presence of a surfactant and water, especially sodium stearate. Polymer emulsions are special polymers which are used in the production of specialty chemicals like adhesives, offset inks, paper & paperboards, paints and coatings, textiles, and construction chemicals.

The production process is an environmental friendly process which creates polymers with very lean volatile organic compounds and high molecular weight. The industries using polymer emulsion include , paints & coatings, paper & paperboard and adhesives, with focus on reducing VOC emissions.

Market Dynamics

The market is witnessing enormous demand due to increasing awareness with regard to the harmful effects of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). With the building & construction industries and automotive industry, making a rebound, demand for paints & coatings is also projected to witness growth, therefore, fueling the market for low-VOC polymer emulsions used in production.

Other factors driving growth are resurgence in the paper and paperboard industry and huge demand for adhesives and carpet backing.

However, the prices of raw material are usually very high which makes the end product more expensive is an obstacle in the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global polymer emulsions market is segmented on the basis of application, industry and type. On the basis of application, market can be segmented into Adhesive & Sealants, Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard and others.

The market is split into Acrylic, Styrene Butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Polyurethane Dispersions and others (hybrid epoxy, silicon etc.) on the basis of type. The market is segmented into Building & Construction, Chemicals, Automotive, Textile & Coatings and others on the basis of end use industry.

Geographical Analysis

The market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and MEA. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Also, it has the major share of market for polymer emulsions. Demand in this region is driven by the rising markets of China and India, with the industries like building, construction, transportation and consumer durables contributing to the overall growth of the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market include Akzo Nobel N.V, Dow Chemical, Nuplex Industries, Berger Paints, Sumitomo Chemical, Clariant, Kansai Nerolac Paints, British Paint, Shalimar Paints, Dynamic Speciality Chemicals, Jenson & Nicholson, Kamsons Chemicals, Snowcem Paints, Speciality Polymers, Apcotex Industries, Visen Industries, Celanese and Asian Paints.

