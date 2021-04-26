Polymerization Catalysts Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected market Growth till 2022

Polymerization is the process of converting a unit molecule i.e., monomer or a group of monomers into a large macromolecule or a polymer. Polymerization occurs via a variety of chemical chain reactions involving free radicals.
Ziegler-Natta catalyst, a predominant polymer catalyst is widely used today in the union of polymers. On the basis of solubility, it is divided as homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysts which are further used in polymerization reactions and as catalysts along with other co-catalysts.
Market Dynamics
With growth in certain fields like the global population, economies of several nations, there has been an increase in the application of these catalysts in certain industries. Further, development in biochemicals for light and heavy duty vehicles has further opened a scope for these catalysts in automotive industry. However, restricted technological advancements in certain countries have posed a hurdle in its growth.
Market Segmentation
The Polymerization Catalysts market is widely categorized by the several types available and its further applications.
Type:
Zeolites
LTA
MFI
Others
Enzymes
Chemical Compounds
Acids
Bases
Amines
Peroxides
Ketones
Metals
Product:
Petroleum Refining
Fluid catalytic cracking
Alkylation catalysts
Hydroprocessing catalysts
Polymer Catalysis
Ziegler-Natta
Reaction initiator
Single site
Chemical Synthesis
Polyolefins
Catalytic Oxidation
Others
Geographic Analysis
The Polymerization Catalysts market analyzed on the basis of geography includes Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Although North America dominates the market followed by Europe. But, going by the predictions Asia Pacific, driven by China and India will see an emerging demand of these catalysts.
Key players
Some of the major players in the market include BP, Borealis AG, BASF SE, Zeolyst International Inc, Johnson Matthey PLC, Dow Chemicals, Clariant AG, Dorf Ketal Chemicals Llc, W.R. Grace & Company, Evonik Industries AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, etc.
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
