Polyolefins Market Trends, Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to 2016-2022

A polyolefin a class of polymers formed from a simple olefin (also called an alkene with the formula CnH2n) as a monomer. These are high molecular mass hydrocarbons and determined by its weight and degree of crystallinity. These have properties such as very high chemical resistance, chemically stable and unaffected by chemical solvents.

They can’t be joined using solvent welding. Polyolefins are preferred over metallic and non-metallic substitutes. Polyolefins are used across a varied variety of industrial and commercial applications.

The Global PolyolefinsMarket was found to valueat USD XX.XX million in 2016 and it is estimated that it’ll reach USD XX million by 2022, at a CAGR of XX%% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064339

Market Dynamics

The analysis of the market shows that the major drivers of the growth in the market are expected to be:

Surge in consumption of plastics in both the industrial and commercial sectors

Due to qualities like durability, lightweight, and its capability to resist chemical and physical damages

Green polyolefin helps in the reduction of greenhouse gas effect on global warming

Strict regulations regarding the use of synthetic polymer products

However, some factors present in the market may act as a roadblock to the growth of the Polyolefins market. Some of the restraints are:

Changes in fossil fuel prices

Import, and Export of natural gas and oil

Production capacity patterns

Changes in demand & production capacity of polyolefin.

Segmentation

The Polyolefins market can be segmented based on the type, the application,and the geography.

Segmentation based on type:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Flexible Polyolefin (FPO)

Others

Segmentation based on the application of Polyolefins is done into the following:

Films and sheets

Injection moulding

Blow moulding

Fibers and raffias

Others

The market can also be segmented based on Geography into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific, the largest consumer, is likely to observe above-average growth rates both in terms of demand and production. Rapid industrialization along with the establishment of various manufacturing facilities mainly in South Asian countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand. India and China were the foremost polyolefins consumers and this trend is expected to continue.

Europe and North America are comparatively mature markets and are predictable to project stagnant growth. BRIC nations are swapping towards utilizing bio-based resources. The industry has also been observing a move towards adopting efficient and cheaper coal processing technologies. Increase in R&D investments along with technological advancements offer a significant amount of opportunities to be explored in the future.

The market of polyolefin is likely to grow at a high rate in future enhanced by the easy availability of raw material in China and U.S., and growth in demand from packaging and construction industry. Furthermore, in North America, shale gas boom has laid down an opportunity for the availability of cheaper raw material, this has widened profit margins for the producers.Hence, it has provided a boost to the industry.

The Middle East and African market are at present below all the markets but it is likely to witness a good growth in the upcoming years of the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading vendors in the market are –

Arkema

ExxonMobil

CNPC

SABIC

LyondellBasell

Other prominent vendors includeBorouge, Borealis, Braskem, INEOS, Formosa Plastics, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Reliance Industries (RIL), Sasol, Dow Chemical, Repsol, and Total Plastics.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064339

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609