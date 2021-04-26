Polyphenylene Sulphide Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016-2022

Polyphenylene Sulphide is a super-engineering plastic which resists chemical and thermal attack. It offers an excellence balance of properties, such as high temperature resistance, dimensional stability, tensile strength, fluidity and electrical characteristics. Due to such good properties, it can be used as a substitute to metals.

It is used as a filter fabric for electrical insulation, membranes and coal boilers. It is available in different forms like compounds, films, coatings and fibers. Combining it with different fibers can lead to a significant improvement in its thermal properties.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064340

The value chain of polyphenylene sulphides starts with the research and development, patent filing and licensing, sourcing of raw materials, manufacturing, compounding, converting and processing, and end user applications.

Market Dynamics:

The polyphenylene sulphide compound offers various advantages like lighter weight, ease of manufacture, assemble and recyclability and improved appearance. Due to its excellent properties, it is finding applications wherein it can be used as an alternative to metals and its demand is shooting on the upper side.

Moreover, the global polyphenylene sulphide market is primarily driven by growing production of bio-based engineering plastics. The bio-engineered plastics find applications in electrical, electronics and automobile industries. The adoption of bio plastics is also increasing to reduce the harmful effects of conventional plastics on the environment. With the growing demand of filter bags in the automotive industry, the demand for polyphenylene is also expected to increase.

With growing collaboration of governments on stricter regulations for pollution of the environment and the push for use of hybrid vehicles, the demand for PPS would grow up globally.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Polyphenylene Sulphide market can be segmented on the basis of application.

1) Application:

i) Automotive

ii) Filter Bags

iii) Aerospace

iv) Coatings

v) Electrical

vi) Electronics

vii) Medical/Healthcare

Geographical Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and South America.Asia Pacific is the largest market for Polyphenylene Sulphide. Emerging markets like China and India have made the Asia Pacific region the fastest growing market. China is the biggest market for PPS as it has emerged as a manufacturing hub. Europe ranks second after APAC for the growth of polyphenylenesuphide market.

Key Players:

Some of the key companies in Global Polyphenylene Sulphide market are Celanese, DIC Corporation, INITZ, Tosoh Corporation, Solvay Industries, Toray Industries, Kureha Corporation, China Lumena New Materials, Zhejiang NHU Special Materials, Fortran Industries and Lion Idmeitsu Composites Limited.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064340

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609