Protective Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2022

Packaging solutions that provide protection and help to preserve consumer and industrial products, machineries and equipment from any damaging effects during the transit and shipping, constitute the protective packaging materials. Vendors are now coming up with innovative packaging solutions for industries like consumer electronics, automotive, pharmaceutical, appliances and retail businesses, to safely transport their products from source to destination.

The recent rapid growth in the electronics sector is further expected to boost the growth of global protective packaging market over the forecast period, owing to the protection and safety of the devices during transportation.

In addition, the technological advancements in the household appliance market is also expected to contribute towards the growth of protective packaging market. Further, the booming e-commerce industry is also predicted to contribute a substantial amount towards the demand for this market.

Market Dynamics

With a CAGR of 6.39%, the global protective packaging market is expected to rise to USD 35.82 billion by the end of 2020.

Around 37% of the total market share in terms of value is accounted by Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and European regions.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis ofmaterial:

Foam Plastics

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics)

Segmentation on the basis of product type:

Flexible

Rigid

Foam

Segmentation on the basis of function:

Cushioning

Blocking & Bracing

Void-fill

Insulation

Wrapping

Segmentation based on application:

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Goods

Automotive

Household Appliances

Health Care

Segmentation based on geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Opportunities

Owing to the booming e-commerce industry, especially in India, Asia-Pacific is expected to substantially contribute towards the market growth of protective packaging, over the forecast period. Furthermore, the abrupt growth in the manufacturing and electronics industry in China may positively impact the packaging market.

Similarly, this market is expected to receive a boost from the increasing footwear industry in the South-east Asian countries including Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, due to the rising demand for electronics products, North America is projected to contribute significantly towards the market growth.

Key Players

Packaging Corporation of America, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sealed Air, Sonoco Products, FP International, Cascades, IVEX Protective Packaging, Geami, Max Packaging, Springpack, Protective Packaging Solutions, Macfarlane Group, Universal Protective Packaging, Unisource Worldwide, Automated Packaging Systems Incorporated, ACH Foam Technologies LLC, BASF SE, Cellofoam North America Incorporated, Bayer AG, Ecovative Design LLC

Eastern Europe

