Polyurethane Adhesives Market Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast 2016-2022

An Adhesive is a substance that possess bonding property which binds materials together by attachment. It joins two surfaces by joining two substrates. Polyurethane adhesives are type of adhesives which offer excellent bonding with surfaces like ceramics, rubber, plastic, glass and wood. These adhesives are used in places where the requirement for efficiency is high and operating cost is low.
The projected cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market is XX.XX percent from 2017 to 2021. The estimated valuation is projected to increase to USD 9.41 billion by the end of 2021.
Market Segment and Share
With the estimation that the Global Polyurethane Adhesives Marketto grow at XX.XX percent CAGR, the market is heavily driven by the rise in demand in emerging countries, increase in middle class population, accelerated rate of urbanization. The need for fulfilling the customer requirements has resulted in segmentation of the market on the basis of the type, application, technology and on the basis of region.
Further segmentation on the basis of:
By Type
Thermoset
Thermoplastic
By Application
Building and Construction
Automotive & transportation
Packaging
Footwear
Electrical & electronics
Furniture and woodwork
By Technology
Solvent-borne
Reactive
Dispersion
Hot-melt
Region
Latin America
oEurope
oNorth America
oAsia Pacific
oMiddle East and Africa
Driving Force
The major driving factors for the Global Polyurethane Adhesives Marketare increasing use in building and construction, proliferating use of adhesives in automotive applications, rise in demand in emerging countries, increase in middle class population, accelerated rate of urbanization and multiple usability of the product.
Major Players in the Market
Major players in the Global Polyurethane Adhesives Marketare 3M, BASF AG, Arkema S. A., Henkel AG & Co., The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Ashland Inc., Sika AG, etc.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
