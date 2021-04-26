Polyurethanes Market Trends, Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to 2016-2022

Introduction

One of the most extensively used polymeric foams in the world is Polyurethane foam. It has applications in most of the modern industries. These are made primarily by reacting di-isocyanates (MDI or TDI) with polyols and other chemicals as additives.

Polyurethane is found mainly in two forms: Polyurethane foams, Polyurethane non-foams

These are categorized based on their commercially available foams, such as Flexible polyurethane foams,Rigid polyurethane foams.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand for sustainable products

High efficiency

Innovative products along with extensive polymer R&D

Increasing awareness pertaining to energy conservation and growing GHG emissions

Increasing regulatory interference from the environmental groups and various federal agencies

Increase in spending on infrastructure combined with government compliance in construction industry

The opportunities that the market has in the upcoming years include increasing advances in bio-based Polyurethanes because of govt. regulations on the recycling of materials.

Market Segmentation

The global polyurethanes market can be segmented based on application, end-users? industry and geography.

Based on application, the segmentation is done as follows:

Foams (rigid foam and flexible foam),

Coatings,

Adhesives & Sealants,

Elastomers, and

Others

On the basis of end-users’ industry the market can be segmented into:

Furniture & Interiors,

Buildings & Construction,

Electronics & Appliances,

Automotive,

Footwear,

Packaging, and

Others (including Industrials, medical, fibers, textiles & apparel, and marine)

Geographic Analysis

In terms of revenue, rigid foams will observe 4% growth. The factors that will generate the regional industry growth are growing demand for spray Polyurethanes foam in the thermal insulation applications and regional development.

The factors driving product development would be: Increasing demand for insulation for energy efficiency from low-income households and Supportive regulatory compliance

APAC will observe notable growth, due to the rise in spending on construction in the developing nations because of an expansion in industrialization.

During the past few years, MEA market has grown. It is driven by Cost effectiveness, Adaptability in major end-user industry applications. It is expected that market will register a healthy growth due to the growth in key end-user industries.

Key Players

Leading vendors in the market are – Huntsman, BASF, Dow Chemicals,Covestro, DuPont. Other prominent players in this market include Rhino Linings, Austin Novel Materials, RAMPF Polymer Solutions, Mitsui Chemicals, Hitachi Chemical company, Alliance Polymer and Services, Myriant, and SNP.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

