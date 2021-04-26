Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016-2022

Polyvinyl Chloride is a widely produced polymer and is said to be the third most produced polymer after polyethylene and polypropylene. PVC, because of its operational efficiencies and benefits is preferred over materials like iron, copper or wood that are being used traditionally in a number of applications. Pure PVC is a brittle solid white colour material insoluble in alcohol, while slightly soluble in tetrahydrofuran.

PVC is used as a substitute for rubber in electrical cable insulation, plumbing and other applications because of its flexible & soft form. PVC has high mechanical properties as well, which increases as the molecular weight rises and decreases with rising temperature. PVC has low resistance to heat and also due to its polar nature is of less significance in electrical insulation as compared to non-polymers like polypropylene and polyethylene.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064344

Market Dynamics

While the Global PVC market, in 2015, was valued at USD 53.060 billion, it is now projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% toreach to USD 72.330 billion by 2021.

On account of its increasing application, the Global PVC market is expected to grow substantially across emerging economies – Brazil, India and China. PVC membranes find applications in packaging & transportation, construction & building, automotive & aerospace and electronics & electrical industries.

Surging infrastructure expenditure driving the real estate and construction industry is the major driver for PVC membranes market over the coming years. PVC membranes are expensive and also the market is highly regulated in the developed economies of North America and European Union and hence hampers the demand. In addition, since PVC is derived from ethanol and crude oil prices are surging, this is further expected to hinder the PVC membranes market.

Market Segmentation

PVC is available in two forms – flexible and rigid, and depending upon the form its application and market varies.

As discussed earlier, flexible PVC finds application in inflatable products, medical devices, electrical cable insulation plumbing, and signage.

However, the rigid PVC, is used mostly in the form of pipes in windows and doors, and also in the manufacturing of bottles and swiping/membership cards and non-food packaging.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the largest market owing to the huge demand from transportation and construction industries. Also, rapid development in this region has given a boost to PVC membranes market over these years and is expected to continue over the forecasted period as well.

Environmental concerns, along with the Governmental concerns are expected to hinder the market in European Union countries, while countries like – France, Germany, Italy and Russia are focusing on infrastructure development which is expected to fuel the industry growth.

In the Asia Pacific region, growth is mostly fuelled by substantial Expansion of the automobile industry. Increasing Oil & gas exploration is expected to boost demand in the regions of Middle East.

Key Players

Some of the key market players are Foshan HouDe Decoration Material Co., Ltd.; Weifang Chenhua Waterproof Co., Ltd.; Shandong JuhuiWaterproof Materials Co., Ltd.; Chinyang Chemical Co. Ltd.;Universal Polymers; IBMH Corporation Ltd.;Premier Polyfilm Ltd.;Ecomas Marketing;Nihon Kutaisyori Co. Ltd.;Gorantla GeosyntheticsPvt. Ltd.; etc.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064344

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609