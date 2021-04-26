Printing Ink Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016-2022

Printing Ink, is basically a type of ink which is used in printing machines to print wide variety of materials, and hence has the properties of smooth flow, easily dryable, excellent adhesion properties and also able to hold enough color. Printing Ink is usually made up of four basic components, they are, Pigments, Resins, Solvents, Additives. The Production process happens in two steps namely, Varnish Manufacture and Pigment dispersal.

Market Dynamics:

The market for Printing Ink looks to grow in the coming future. ThePrinting Ink market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.XX%.

This growth rate can be attributed to the growing requirement of printing ink by various industries. The major share of the growth can be attributed to the packaging industry which depends largely on printing. One factor which is expected to impact negatively on the growth is the increasing concerns of presence of heavy metals in printing inks, but it is also expected that because of these concerns vegetable oil-based solvents would be used. The impact of commercial printing (i.e.) printing for advertisements flexes etc. are also increasing which would also add up to increase the market volume.

Market Segmentation:

The market for Printing Ink can be segmented based on the product, Resin and application.On the basis of product the Printing Ink market can be segmented into Gravure, Flexographic, Lithographic, Digital and others. On the basis of Resin the Printing Ink market can be segmented into Modified resin, Modified cellulose, Acrylic, Polyurethane and others.On the basis of Applications the Printing Ink market can be segmented into Packaging and labels, Publication & Commercial printing, Cardboards and others.

Geography:

The market for Printing Inkbased on geographies can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, Middle East and Africa. The highest market for Printing Ink in 2016 was Asia-pacific, this region accounted to nearly 30% of the overall revenue. This can be attributed to the strong presence of companies using printing ink.

Key Players:

The Key players in thePrinting Ink industry are Sakata INX corporation, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co, Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, T&K TokaCo.Ltd, Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd., AltanaEppleDruckfaben.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

