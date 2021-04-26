Protective Coatings Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2022

The protective coating is a coating applied to a surface to provide protection against an external environment that can damage the function or integrity of an element or part. Protective coatings are used in both consumer goods and heavy machinery, marine, automotive, oil and gas industries and so on. Protective coatings are generally classified according to their type of base resin, such as epoxy, alkyd, acrylic or polyurethane.

However, different mixtures of resins, pigments, solvents and additives lead to different degrees of effectiveness and properties of the protective coatings.

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for new infrastructure in developing countries and increased investment to improve the ageing infrastructure in the developed economies is expected to emerge as important growth drivers in the market for protective coatings during the forecast period. Innovations in products and technologies that focus on environmentally friendly and cost-effective solutions and the introduction of water-based protective coatings due to stringent environmental regulations are additional factors affecting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, strict government regulations to reduce VOC emissions, the availability of cost-effective substitutes and the volatility of raw material costs will hinder the growth of the global market for protective coatings in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation of the market has been done by technology (solvent-borne, water-borne, and as powder coatings), end-use (infrastructure, oil and gas, automotive, aerospace, and others), resin type (epoxy, alkyd, polyurethane, acrylic, and others). The largest market share in the protective coatings market in 2016 was accounted for by the Infrastructure segment. Some of the protective coatings that are extensively used in the infrastructure segment paints, lacquers, primers, varnishes, and stains.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the market has been segmented into 4 major regions: Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and MEA. In terms of market value, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the world market for protective coatings during the forecast period. North America is the second largest market with a 23.4% share of the estimated world market value by 2016. The market for protective coatings in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to increase in the highest GVK by about 11.8% in value over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Hempel Group, The Valspar Corporation and Jotun.

