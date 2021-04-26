Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global anesthesia endotracheal tubes market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019 and expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Anesthesia endotracheal tubes (ETTs) refer to the flexible catheters that are implanted in the trachea to administer anesthesia and maintain the airway passage of lungs in patients who are unconscious or unable to breathe on their own. These tubes also assist in preventing the aspiration of secretions into the lungs while allowing mechanical ventilation to help prevent suffocation. They can either be inserted through the mouth or rooted through the nose into the trachea for anesthesia management. Made from polyvinylchloride (PVC), they are single-use catheters that find extensive applications across the healthcare sector, especially in hospitals and clinics.



Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anesthesia-endotracheal-tubes-market/requestsample



Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.



Global Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



C.R. Bard Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), ConvaTec Group Plc, Fuji Systems Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric Company), Intersurgical Limited, Medtronic Plc, Neurovision Medical Products Inc., Sewoon Medical Co. Ltd., Smiths Medical Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Thickness, Production Process, Application and Region.



Breakup by Intubation Type:

Nasotracheal

Orotracheal

Hybrid



Breakup by Product Type:

Regular Tubes

Reinforced/Armored Tubes

Coated Tubes

Others



Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America

oUnited States

oCanada

Asia Pacific

oChina

oJapan

oIndia

oSouth Korea

oAustralia

oIndonesia

oOthers

Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oUnited Kingdom

oItaly

oSpain

oRussia

oOthers

Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oOthers

Middle East and Africa



For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anesthesia-endotracheal-tubes-market



About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.



Contact Us



30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com