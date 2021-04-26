Pulp and Paper Chemical Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2022

The pulp and paper chemicals include chemicals like binders, bleaching agents, fillers, sizing agents, strengthening agents, retention agents etc. The binders bind thefillers to fibers, bleaching agents help in removing pigments in the pulp and sizing agents help to maintain water resistance of the paper.

The global market for Pulp and Paper Chemicals is expected to grow in the forecasted period owing to the increasing demand for paper for various purposes like toilet paper, tissue papers, etc. and also forspecialty paper which can tolerate high speed printing and xerography.

End-user/Technology

The end-users of Pulp and Paper Chemicalare the industries which manufacture newsprint paper, packaging & industrial papers, printing & writing papers, pulp mills & deinking plants, tissue paper system, etc.

Market Dynamics

The global pulp and paper market is expected to grow in the forecasted period at a considerable rate. This growth is expected to be driven by factors like growth of paper industry globally due to increasing use of paper for different applications, increasing literacy rate – especially in the developing countries of APAC region.

In addition to this, increasing importance of paper recycling is leading to increasing demand of the pulp and paper chemicals. Also, the market a large number of key players involved in addition to several small vendors spread globally.

However, the factors such as certain government regulations related the use of chemicals in large amounts as it results in water pollution and raises issues of water treatment can affect the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The Pulp and Paper Chemical market is segmented on the basis of chemicals used, end-user industry and region.

On the basis of chemicals used, the market is segmented into binders, bleaching agents, fillers, pulping agents, sizing agents and others. On the basis of end-user industry, it is segmented into newsprint paper, packaging & industrial papers, printing & writing papers, pulp mills & deinking plants, tissue paper and others.

Region-wise, the market is segmented intoNorth America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Of the regions North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa in which the Pulp and Paper Chemical market is segmented, the APAC region is expected to be the largest growing market due to the increasing standard of living and increasing concentration of raw pulp plants. In North America and Europe, the growth is expected to be driven by increasing demand for high performance paper chemicals.

Opportunities

The market has a lot of potential for future opportunities. The presence of a large number of key players in the market over a wide global geography and large production facilities add to the growth opportunities. The demand for high performance paper chemicals can also seen as an opportunity as it might lead to innovations as the paper production costs need to be reduced to meet the supply with the increasing demand for cheaper paper commodities.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Pulp and Paper Chemical Market include Akzo Nobel NV, Archroma, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Behn Meyer Chemicals (Qingdao) Co., Ltd., Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

